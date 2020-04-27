The Granite State Pro Stock Series was supposed to have contested its opening round on Saturday April 25. Despite a picture perfect afternoon for racing, that did not happen. Now, again due to Covid-19, round two of the 2020 season has been postponed.
The second event for the series was scheduled to be held at Star Speedway in Epping NH. The quarter mile Bullring has quickly become a series favorite for drivers and fans alike. As of this release, no makeup date has been announced but conversations between series president Mike Parks and Star Speedway promoter Bobby Webber are ongoing.
'We would really like to be able to hold both races scheduled at Star', Stated Parks 'As we hear what the Governor of NH has to say over the next few weeks, we will look at both schedules and see what can be made to work'.
Unfortunately for fans and racers alike racing throughout the country and even the world has temporarily been interrupted for an indefinite period of time. 'We have been listening to the governors and health officials of all the New Engand states as we look to see what can be saved of the 2020 schedule,' stated Parks. 'We definitely don't want to risk the health of any of our loyal fans and competitors'
The most recent series winner at the shore line oval was Uncasville CT's Ray Christian III. He used an aggressive move in the closing laps to take his first win of the season and second career win, in the lone GSPSS appearance at Star in 2019.
Understandably, Christian was disappointed to hear of another race postponement. 'I just want to go Racing already', stated the driver of the Crazy Horse Racing number 93. 'We had planned to run a race or two before the GSPSS season got started so we are way behind. I am just ready to get going already'.
A strong field of cars had been expected for both the opener at Claremont Motorsports Park as well as the Star Speedway event. After finding out the Star event would be delayed Parks lamented, 'As a series we looked to start the season off with really good car counts so this is a real bummer'. He was quick to add, 'Under the circumstances this is the right thing to do as we look to keep everyone healthy'.
As of right now the May Madness event at Lee USA Speedway is still planned as scheduled. The May 17th race date would be the season opener for both the GSPSS and Lee USA Speedway if it is allowed to go on as planned. Series and track officials will continue to monitor the directives of state and local officials and continue to communicate and update fans as news becomes available. For more information check out the series and tracks social media pages and websites.
