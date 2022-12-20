Dear Santa,
Thank you for those Friday night NHIAA football playoff games we asked for last year. They were long overdue, and were a much better gift than socks.
Here’s this year’s list. It’s lengthy, but please know these presents will please a large number of people. Let’s call it a “Holiday Wish List for the New Hampshire Sports Fan.”
These gifts won’t fit into a stocking and can’t be put into a box under the tree, but just knowing you’ll use whatever influence you have to help provide them will make for a better holiday season. Please do what you can …
• A strong recruiting class for UNH football coach Rick Santos.
It would have been unrealistic to ask for more from this year’s UNH football team. The Wildcats won a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship, qualified for the FCS playoffs and even won a playoff game at home. Perhaps more important than all that was the fact that this team seemed to play to its potential in most games.
We’re used to winning football here in New Hampshire, and some talented newcomers would help keep the momentum heading in the right direction. It would also help secure the foundation for success in future years. Most of the key pieces on this year’s team will return next season, but there are holes to fill. We’d even be OK with it if those holes are plugged with players from the transfer portal.
• Healthy and productive baseball seasons for Cody Morissette (Marlins) and Grant Lavigne (Rockies).
The pro potential for each of these players was obvious in 2017, when Morissette helped Exeter defeat Lavigne’s Bedford team 7-6 in the NHIAA Division I championship game.
• Fewer players on All-State teams.
We once had one team (per sport) for the entire state. Then we went to one team per division. Then second team and honorable mention selections were added. Now, in some sports, we do all of that for each conference within a division.
This year’s Division IV football “All-State Team” had 17 linebackers and four quarterbacks for an eight-team division. No doubt all of those chosen are excellent players, but it’s time we did right by the kids and put some meaning back into these awards. Nominate players for a position, vote and the winner is your All-State quarterback, running back, linebacker, etc. No need for anything beyond that.
• Additional Thanksgiving Day high school football games.
Thanksgiving football is a community event that brings people together for the holiday. Plus, it’s always great when a team can end its season with a meaningful game, and Thanksgiving rivalries provide that.
• A (relatively) warm and dry spring.
This is an annual request from the New Hampshire golf community.
• Fewer parents who bark at officials.
This is probably too much to ask, but there’s a problem when a parent wants it more than the athlete. Officials aren’t beyond reproach and they probably expect a certain amount of noise from the stands, but there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Better behavior from fans might help with the shortage of officials we have in some sports as well.
• The UNH men’s hockey team in the NCAA Regionals in Manchester.
The regionals are scheduled to be played at SNHU Arena in 2023 and 2025. We’d take either year.
• More boys basketball/girls basketball doubleheaders at the high school level.
This usually creates a better atmosphere, and there’s no reason boys and girls teams can’t share the spotlight a little more often.
• A best-of-three series in the first round of the NHIAA baseball playoffs.
They came close to adopting this in Division I a few years back. It would reward depth — especially pitching depth — and, if done right, the tournament wouldn’t have to be extended. This would drastically reduce the number of teams with one dominant pitcher but little else from advancing to the quarterfinals.
• Very few postponed games this winter.
Life becomes a little more difficult for everyone when we can’t stay on schedule. Plus, postponed games usually means bad weather.
• No signing day ceremonies at high schools unless warranted.
Signing day was created by the media. When an athlete signing with a college program was newsworthy, a signing day ceremony was held so that player, his or her coach and the media could get the necessary business done (interviews, etc.) at one place at the same time. It was efficient.
If a school wants to celebrate its athletes who will be continuing their athletic careers at the college level, by all means do so. Just don’t disguise it as a signing day ceremony. We’ve been to some of these events where an athlete doesn’t even have anything to sign, but scribbles on a blank piece of paper for the sole reason of providing a photo opportunity.
If you have an athlete going to a big-time school in a prominent sport, then you may want to consider having a signing day ceremony. Otherwise, it’s best to honor these athletes in some other way.
• Three divisions in NHIAA football.
The list wouldn’t be complete without this request. The NHIAA will use a four-division format next season, but after that, change could be coming and some fear there will be a push for a fifth division.
The current setup isn’t bad, other than the fact that there are very few competitive games in Division IV. Only four Division IV games in the last two years have been decided by seven points or fewer.
If another division were added, most of these teams would just slide to Division V and the problem would continue. Plus we’ve already tried five divisions (even six at one point) and, for the most part, we ended up with a dominant team or two in each division. You know what they say about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
A better solution would be to merge Division III (enrollment 426-550) with Division IV (enrollment 1-425). At the very least, that would give teams more competitive games on their schedule.
Before you shoot it down, think back to when Division II merged with Division I in 2013 to form the current Division I. Back then many people were adamant that schools like Goffstown, Londonderry and Winnacunnet wouldn’t be able to compete. Since then, those schools have won four Division I titles and have made seven appearances in the Division I championship game.
Happy Holidays.