Grant Lavigne

IF YOU’RE an ardent New Hampshire baseball fan, you may want to highlight April 25-30 on your personal calendar. That’s when the Hartford Yard Goats will be in town to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the first Double-A series between the teams this season.

It’s an opportunity to get an early glimpse at the Fisher Cats and see Bedford’s Grant Lavigne as well. Lavigne, a first baseman, will start the season with the Yard Goats, who are scheduled to open their season Thursday against Bowie. Hartford announced its roster on Monday.