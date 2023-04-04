The Silver Knights and the Brockton Rox played on Friday evening at Holman Stadium in Nashua. Family related to Silver Knights player Brandon Dufault, were having a tailgating party before the game. Clockwise from right are: Matthew Mangiameli, 12, his mom Michelle Mangiameli, both of of North Andover, Mass., grandmother Joan Berard of Pelham, Dan and Deb Roux, of Manchester, step-father and mother of Dufault.
Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, shown playing for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats last summer at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, is due to return to Hartford for the start of the season.
Mark Bolton/Union Leader
Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, shown playing for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats last summer at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, is due to return to Hartford for the start of the season.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
At left, the Somerset Patriots’ Mickey Gasper, of Merrimack, prepares for a game against the Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
The Silver Knights and the Brockton Rox played on Friday evening at Holman Stadium in Nashua. Family related to Silver Knights player Brandon Dufault, were having a tailgating party before the game. Clockwise from right are: Matthew Mangiameli, 12, his mom Michelle Mangiameli, both of of North Andover, Mass., grandmother Joan Berard of Pelham, Dan and Deb Roux, of Manchester, step-father and mother of Dufault.
PROVIDED BY BEN MALGERI
Former Exeter High teammates Ben Malgeri, left, and Cody Morissette were opponents during a Low-A level series in Florida.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
Brandon Dufault is seen while playing for the Nashua Silver Knights of the FCBL.
IF YOU’RE an ardent New Hampshire baseball fan, you may want to highlight April 25-30 on your personal calendar. That’s when the Hartford Yard Goats will be in town to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the first Double-A series between the teams this season.
It’s an opportunity to get an early glimpse at the Fisher Cats and see Bedford’s Grant Lavigne as well. Lavigne, a first baseman, will start the season with the Yard Goats, who are scheduled to open their season Thursday against Bowie. Hartford announced its roster on Monday.
According to MLB.com, Lavigne, 23, is the No. 19 prospect in the Rockies’ organization. He spent the second half of last season with Hartford after being promoted from High-A Spokane, and hit .245 with a .351 on-base percentage and a .374 slugging percentage in 57 games (208 at-bats) with the Yard Goats. He had 14 extra-base hits (five home runs), 24 RBIs, 32 walks and struck out 66 times.
The Rockies chose Lavigne out of Bedford High School with the 42nd overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft. He committed to play college baseball at Wake Forest, but elected to sign with the Rockies instead.
Here’s an update on three other New Hampshire residents who are playing organized minor league baseball:
MICKEY GASPER (C/1B)
Merrimack
Gasper, 27, began this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees Triple-A affiliate in the International League. He hit .266/.407/.453 in 70 games (214 at-bats) with Somerset of the Eastern League last season, when he had eight home runs and 27 RBIs.
Gasper, a switch-hitter, was drafted by the Yankees out of Bryant University and is entering his fifth pro season. He was used primarily as a catcher at Merrimack High School and then at Bryant, but has also played first base in the pros.
He played in two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s first three games.
BRANDON DUFAULT (RHP)
Windham
Dufault, 24, will begin the year with the Rocket City (Alabama) Trash Pandas, the Los Angeles Angels’ affiliate in the Southern League. The Angels selected Dufault in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, following his junior season at Northeastern.
He finished his college career as Northeastern’s closer and left the program with 12 career saves — fourth-most in the program’s history. He had 100 strikeouts in 64 appearances with Northeastern, and averaged more than eight strikeouts per nine innings.
Dufault went 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 34 games (45 2/3 innings pitched) with the High-A Tri-City (Washington) Dust Devils of the Northwest League last season. He went 10-0 with a 0.96 ERA in his sophomore season at Windham High School, which won the NHIAA Division II championship that season.
CODY MORISSETTE (2B/INF)
Exeter
It appears Morissette will begin the season in extended spring training after rehabbing a foot injury — foul ball off his foot — that cut short his 2022 season. The injury required open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) surgery, which is done to stabilize and heal broken bones. It requires some form of hardware to hold the bone together so it can heal.
When assigned, Morissette will likely be headed to the High-A Beloit (Wisconsin) Sky Carp of the Midwest League or Double-A Penascola (Florida) Blue Wahoos of the Southern League.
The Marlins selected Morissette in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s currently ranked as the No. 20 prospect in Miami’s organization.
Morissette, who was born in Manchester, spent most of the 2022 season with Beloit and hit .234 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 86 games (342 at-bats) with the Sky Carp. Morissette was a three-sport athlete at Exeter High School (baseball, basketball and football) and led the Blue Hawks to the NHIAA Division I baseball championship in 2017 and 2018. He spent three seasons at Boston College before he was drafted.