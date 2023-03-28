NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Ohio State vs Virginia Tech

HERE’S SOME good news for those who follow the New Hampshire Fisher Cats:

Left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, the consensus top prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, worked one inning on the mound during a minor league game Sunday after reporting shoulder soreness earlier this spring. Tiedemann struck out two, walked one and retired a batter on a weak ground ball.