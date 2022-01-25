WHEN the NHIAA rolls out its football alignment for the next two seasons, you will see some subtle differences in Divisions II, III and IV, but the Division I setup may cause you to do a double take.
Timberlane’s move up from Division II increased the number of Division I teams from 20 to 21. Instead of four five-team conferences, you can expect three conferences with seven teams in each. Barring any late changes, Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial will be in different conferences:
Conference A: Alvirne, Central, Concord, Londonderry, Pinkerton, Salem and Windham.
Conference B: Bedford, Bishop Guertin, Goffstown, Keene, Merrimack, Nashua North and Nashua South.
Conference C: Dover, Exeter, Memorial, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Spaulding, Timberlane and Winnacunnet.
There will be an opportunity for Central and Memorial to play each other since each Division I team will have at least two nonconference games. Teams can have a bye week or play a ninth regular-season game. We’ll have to see what effect, if any, this will have on the Manchester Turkey Bowl.
Thirteen teams will qualify for the playoffs and each of the three conference champions will receive a first-round bye.
Elsewhere …
Division II East: Bow, Gilford-Belmont, Kennett, Laconia, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke, Plymouth, St. Thomas and Sanborn.
Division II West: Hanover, Hillsborough-Deering, Hollis/Brookline, John Stark, Lebanon, Milford, Pelham, Souhegan and Manchester West.
Division III: Campbell, ConVal, Epping/Newmarket, Fall Mountain, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Kearsarge, Kingswood, Monadnock, Stevens and Trinity.
Division IV: Bishop Brady, Farmington-Nute, Franklin, Mascoma, Newfound, Newport, Raymond, Somersworth and Winnisquam.
.
The UNH men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader against Maine today in Durham. The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m. Hudson’s Amanda Torres, who spent two years at Trinity High, moved into the 20th spot on the UNH women’s program’s all-time scoring list when she tossed in 16 points against Hartford on Wednesday. She enters today’s game with 1,016 career points.
.
ICYMI: Former UNH and Dartmouth College football coach Joe Yukica died Saturday. He was 90. Yukica, who played tight end at Penn State, steered UNH to a 7-9 record in two seasons (1966-67), and had a 68-37 coaching record in nine seasons with Dartmouth (1978-1986). He also served as the head football coach at Boston College for 10 seasons. He founded the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation and later became its namesake in recognition of his contributions to the sport.
.
Manchester Babe Ruth will hold a social event that will serve as a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a raffle and a cash bar. The cost is a $45 donation per ticket. There is more information on the Manchester Babe Ruth Facebook page.
.
The NHIAA baseball championship games are scheduled to be played Saturday, June 11 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester in the following order: Division III (10 a.m.), Division IV (1 p.m), Division I (4 p.m.) and Division II (7 p.m.). Sites for the NHIAA softball championship games have yet to be determined.
.
Guard Kur Teng, who played basketball at Manchester West before he transferred to Bradford Christian Academy in Lawrence, Mass., landed a scholarship offer from Providence College last week. Teng also has offers from Bryant, Clemson, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Siena, Texas A&M and Wichita State.
.
Former Londonderry assistant coach Jim Marron has been hired as Campbell’s varsity baseball coach.