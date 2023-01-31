THE University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team enters tonight’s America East road game against NJIT at 10-10 overall, and 5-3 in the conference. The Wildcats are tied with Binghamton for second place in the America East standings, trailing only Vermont (12-10, 6-2).
That’s where the Wildcats are with Clarence Daniels. It’s hard to predict where they would be without him.
If you recall, most of UNH’s team exited via the transfer portal following last season. The Wildcats had to replace 10 players. Daniels, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, is one of the new faces.
Daniels was named the America East Player of the Week for the second time Monday. He had 12 points and 17 rebounds to help UNH defeat Albany 84-65 last Wednesday, and then collected 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 69-65 victory against UMass Lowell on Saturday.
Daniels, who hails from Brooklyn Park, Minn., enters tonight’s matchup leading America East in rebounding (10.9 per game). He also ranks second in scoring (15.5 ppg). His average of 10.9 rebounds per game places him fifth overall in Division I.
Last season Daniels played at Lake Region State College, a junior college in Devils Lake, N.D. So, how did he go from there to here? UNH coach Bill Herrion has the details:
“Once the season ended last year in March, when we lost to Binghamton in the conference tournament, that’s when most of our team decided to go into the (transfer portal) and go elsewhere, so we were basically sitting with 10 scholarships available,” Herrion explained.
“So obviously we had to go right to work.
“My son Ryan, who is on our staff … somebody sent him a video of Clarence. His freshman year he went to Montana State-Billings, which is Division II. So we got a video of him. All we did once our guys started going into the portal is we would sit in our office upstairs with the big-screen TV, ‘OK, put ’em up. Put ’em up. Put ’em up.’
“We had no frontcourt sitting up there last March. We said, ‘We have to get a couple frontcourt guys in here.’
“Clarence was the Player of the Year in his league, and his numbers at Lake Region were like 21 points and 11 rebounds a game. When we put him up on the screen, we really liked him. I said, ‘Ryan, let’s get in touch.’ We contacted him early. We got him out to visit early, and I think we kind of beat a lot of people. He committed to us relatively quick.
‘I’ll say this, we had five weeks of summer school and every Friday we brought referees in and we would scrimmage — just to break it up for the kids. And all five scrimmages we’d stat it (keep statistics), and he was like 25 and 12, 27 and 10.
“A lot of times when you get a junior college player, they might not be ready to impact right away — just making that jump and that adjustment. I’ve been so impressed with him.
“So that’s kind of how it happened.”
BG good fit for Nalen
Anthony Nalen, who was recently hired as the varsity football coach at Bishop Guertin High School, said he wasn’t looking to leave his coaching position at Lunenburg (Mass.) High School, but felt the BG job wasn’t one he could pass up.
“I was very happy there,” Nalen said. “We had a good amount of success. We had a good team coming back. … Meeting with the (BG) AD and the principal and seeing what their vision is for the program, I thought it was a really good fit. Something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Nalen, 35, lives in Tewksbury, Mass., and teaches technology at Browne Middle School in Chelsea, Mass. He spent one season as Epping/Newmarket’s head coach before leaving to take the Lunenburg job.
Former UNH tight end Nick Durocher replaced Nalen as Epping/Newmarket’s head coach, and then worked under him as an assistant at Lunenburg. Nalen said Durocher will be part of his BG staff.
Baseball in the air
Souhegan High School graduate Joe Grassett has been hired as Fairleigh Dickinson’s pitching coach for the 2023 season. Grassett helped Souhegan win the 2016 NHIAA Division II title by beating Portsmouth in the championship game. He played at Hartford, where he was used primarily as a relief pitcher. ...
A reminder that the annual Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire coaches clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Pembroke Academy gymnasium. Registration will be held from 8-9 a.m. Saturday.
There will also be a silent auction to help support the BCANH scholarship fund. Those with questions can contact Josh Coughlin: jcoughlin@sau53.org.
North’s Toby Brown commits to Bryant
Nashua North defensive end Toby Brown has committed to Bryant University. Brown recorded 51 tackles (18 sacks) and scored two defensive TDs in nine games last season.