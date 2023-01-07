Grant Lavigne
Bedford’s Grant Lavigne made his Double-A debut for the Hartford Yard Goats against the Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

A belated Happy New Year, sports fans. While we’re all eager to see what 2023 has in store for us, today we’re going to put the lid on 2022 by looking back at 10 of the most memorable local sports stories from last year.

Here they are, in no particular order: