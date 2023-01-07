A belated Happy New Year, sports fans. While we’re all eager to see what 2023 has in store for us, today we’re going to put the lid on 2022 by looking back at 10 of the most memorable local sports stories from last year.
Here they are, in no particular order:
Concord Post 21 wins American Legion championship following death of well-known coach
Cam McGonigle pitched into the sixth inning to help Concord claim the American Legion senior championship with a 5-3 triumph over Londonderry at Nashua’s Holman Stadium. The victory came less than 48 hours after his uncle, Ryan McGonigle, died from a heart attack.
Ryan McGonigle was a three-sport athlete at Concord High School (baseball, basketball and football) and was a well-known figure in the Concord sports community. Although he wasn’t part of the Post 21 coaching staff, he was a longtime youth baseball coach in Concord and in 2018 coached a Concord team that advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series. Four members of the Post 21 team — McGonigle, Trevor Smith, Ryan Kastle and Mike Stoddard — played on that Babe Ruth team. Smith is also Ryan’s stepson.
“Ryan coached us all,” Cam McGonigle said. “He was a great guy. Family member. No one wanted us to win this more than he did.”
Bedford’s run to the Division I football championship
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs became the first NHIAA football team to win four playoff games in the same season, and all four wins came on the road.
After beating seventh-seeded Windham, second-seeded Nashua North and fourth-seeded Timberlane, Bedford took down top-seeded Londonderry 15-14 in the Division I championship game.
Bedford trailed 14-0 at halftime, but took the lead when Colby Snow made a 27-yard field goal with 10.3 seconds to play. The kick capped a 16-play drive that began on the Bedford 11-yard line with 2:08 remaining.
“I just tried to stay calm the whole time, honestly,” Snow said. “Coach (Bedford coach Zach Matthews) brought me over and said, ‘We’re kicking it. I love you either way.’ I couldn’t have asked for a better team to win this with.”
Monadnock girls upset Conant
Conant entered the Division III girls basketball championship game with a 58-game winning streak that included two wins over Monadnock during the 2021-22 season, but the sixth-seeded Huskies received an 18-point performance from guard Graze Furze and beat the Orioles 50-31 at Keene State College.
“The energy I’m feeling right now … I don’t even know what to say,” Furze said following the game. “We came in knowing we were the underdogs. All the pressure was going to be on them. We just had to come out and play relaxed. It was the last game regardless. We just needed to play our game, and that’s what we did.”
The victory earned Monadnock its first championship since 2019. Conant was seeking its third straight Division III championship.
UNH men’s basketball team stuns Boston College
This was one of the more improbable outcomes of the year, regardless of the sport. UNH prevailed after junior forward Clarence Daniels tied the game on a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 10-7 in overtime.
It was UNH’s only road win against BC in 23 tries. The victory also ended UNH’s 15-game losing streak against BC.
Daniels finished the game with a career-high 34 points.
Pinkerton wins Division I baseball championship
It would have been hard for Pinkerton’s Liam Doyle to script a better ending to his high school baseball career.
Doyle tossed a complete game to help the Astros defeat rival Londonderry 2-0 in the Division I final. He limited the Lancers to two hits and struck out 15.
“I knew this team was going to pull through at the end,” Doyle said. “We’re a tough, gritty team.”
Shortstop Brandon Horne and designated hitter Tom Rioux drove in Pinkerton’s runs.
It was Pinkerton’s first Division I championship since it beat Keene 3-2 in the 1986 title game.
Julianna Megan wins New Hampshire Women’s Am
Julianna Megan, 17, won her first Women’s Am by beating 16-year-old June Doerr in a playoff at Concord Country Club.
Megan, a Hoodkroft CC member who lives in Hooksett, made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole — No. 17 — and tapped in for par on the par-4 18th. She prevailed when Doerr, 16, missed a four-foot par putt that would have extended the match.
Rockies promote Grant Lavigne
The Colorado Rockies sent Bedford’s Grant Lavigne from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford in early July. Lavigne, a first baseman, began his Double-A career against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester.
Lavigne was leading the Northwest League with a .314 batting average (76 for 241) at the time of his promotion. No one else in the league had a higher average than .294.
The Rockies chose Lavigne out of Bedford High School with the 42nd overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft. He was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in his sophomore and senior seasons at Bedford. Lavigne committed to play college baseball at Wake Forest, but elected to sign with the Rockies instead.
Exeter claims softball title
Exeter needed eight innings to beat Concord 1-0 in the Division I championship game, and won the game in unusual fashion.
The Blue Hawks scored on a bases-loaded, two-out grounder by Chloe Brunelle when pinch-runner Avery Allard beat a throw to third base and was called safe, but was then tagged out when she slid past the third base bag. The home plate umpire ruled that Summer LeClerc scored before Allard was tagged out, however, which set off a celebration on the Exeter bench.
New Hampshire baseball community suffers loss
One of the saddest local sports stories from last year unfolded in May, following the sudden death of Pembroke resident Bryan Caruso.
Caruso, who died at age 42, played baseball at Winnisquam Regional and Endicott College, but was perhaps best known as a dedicated baseball instructor and coach. He led Concord Post 21 to the American Legion state championship in 2012 and helped launch the Concord Cannons travel program. Caruso also coached at Bishop Brady High School and the New Hampton School.
UNH football beats Maine
Junior running back Dylan Laube ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer passed for three TDs to help UNH cap the regular season with a 42-41 overtime victory at Maine.
The win earned the Wildcats a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship and also secured UNH a berth in the FCS playoff for the first time since 2017.
“All year I think we’ve practiced extremely well,” Santos said. “There’s no secret sauce. If we win Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we have an opportunity to play well on Saturday.
“At the end of the day it’s all about making the big plays in the biggest moments, and they were able to get that done.”