Chris Boswell booted a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to give the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Mitch Trubisky completed passes of 26 and 10 yards to Pat Freiermuth on the decisive drive to set up Boswell’s kick. Trubisky passed for 194 yards and one touchdown in his first start for the Steelers.
Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception for a touchdown early in the game and blocked an extra point with two seconds left in regulation for Pittsburgh. The Steelers forced five turnovers and recorded seven sacks.
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was picked off a career-worst four times and also lost a fumble while accounting for all five of his club’s turnovers.
Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21: Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and the Chiefs racked up 488 yards of total offense. The Chiefs, who have appeared in the AFC Championship Game in each of the past four seasons, won their eighth consecutive season opener.{/span}
Vikings 23, Packers 7: Kirk Cousins went 23-of-32 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota. Aaron Rodgers went 22-of-34 passing for 195 yards and an interception in defeat for Green Bay.
}Chargers 24, Raiders 19: Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers. Herbert was 26-for-34 passing with touchdown passes of 1, 23 and 18 yards, while Austin Ekeler was held to 36 rushing yards on 14 carries.{/span}
Giants 21, Titans 20: New York rallied from a 13-point deficit and took a risk by going for a two-point conversion for the winning points. Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed wide left on a 47-yard field goal on the last play. Jones went 17-for-21 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Ravens 24, Jets 9: Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first action since a season-ending injury last year to lead the Ravens. Jackson, who missed the Ravens’ final four games after bruising a bone in his ankle in Week 13 last season, went 17-of-30 passing for 213 yards, with an interception and two touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay while another went to Rashod Bateman.
Texans 20, Colts 20 (OT): Rodrigo Blakenship pushed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:57 remaining in overtime and the Colts failed to complete a second-half rally. In his first game with the team, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 352 yards while becoming the eighth quarterback to surpass 60,000 career passing yards. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161 yards on 31 carries to help the Colts erase a 17-point, second-half deficit.
Browns 26, Panthers 24: Cade York kicked a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left to rescue the visiting Browns against former teammate Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. Mayfield helped the Panthers rally for 17 fourth-quarter points and go ahead on Eddy Pineiro’s 34-yard field goal with 1:13 left in his first game with the team. The Browns then moved into Carolina territory and into position to let York win it on a fourth-down kick.
Eagles 38, Lions 35: Jalen Hurts passed for 243 yards and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles held off the host Lions. Miles Sanders gained 96 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown for Philadelphia. A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards. The Eagles rushed for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground. De’Andre Swift carried 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown for Detroit. Jared Goff passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off for an Eagles score.
Bears 19, 49ers 10: Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 12:45 remaining, and the defense forced a pair of turnovers to boost the host Bears past the 49ers.
Commanders 28, Jaguars 22: Carson Wentz recovered from two-second half interceptions in his debut to rally host Washington to a victory over Jacksonville in the team’s first game as the Commanders. Wentz completed 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including two scores in the final 10 minutes.
Saints 27, Falcons 26: Jameis Winston threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Wil Lutz kicked a winning 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds left as the visiting Saints defeated the Falcons. The Saints blocked a 63-yard field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo as time expired, giving Dennis Allen a victory in his first game as Sean Payton’s successor as Saints head coach.