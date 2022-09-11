Chris Boswell booted a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to give the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Mitch Trubisky completed passes of 26 and 10 yards to Pat Freiermuth on the decisive drive to set up Boswell’s kick. Trubisky passed for 194 yards and one touchdown in his first start for the Steelers.