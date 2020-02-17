CENTER SANDWICH — The 20th annual NH Middle School Nordic Championship attracted 240 competitors in grades five through eight to test their freestyle skills on a 4.7-kilometer course at the Sandwich Fairgrounds on Monday.
“This is the most participants we’ve ever had,” said Inter-Lakes Nordic Coach Steve Olafsen, who founded the event. The race debuted with 60 skiers.
Olafsen who was named the 2016 Coach of the Year by the NH Nordic Coaches Association, said Nordic ski programs at the middle-school level have been growing.
Teams from 22 different schools participated in individual races and then in a three-member 1K freestyle team relay.
Annie Hanna, 12, a sixth-grader at Lebanon Middle School won the girls’ race.
“It was really a beautiful day and a great course,” said Hanna, who placed second in 2019 in a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds.
Tyler Watt, 14, an eighth-grader at Rundlett Middle School in Concord was the boys’ champion.
Watt who has won every school race this year, said Monday’s finish was likely the best he’s had this season, but conceded it was tight with several other skiers hot on his tail.
“The course was very flat with not a lot of rest. Overall it was a great race. Everyone did an amazing job,” he said.
Gilford Middle School was the boys’ team champion and Holderness Central was the girls’ team champion.