U.S. Open

Poland’s Iga Swiatek hits a backhand during her first-round win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson on Monday in New York.

 REUTERS

CARLOS Alcaraz had a packed week, and the U.S. Open hadn’t even begun.

The 20-year-old Spaniard last week — deep breath — made an appearance for Babolat after announcing a racket contract renewal, rubbed shoulders with Venus Williams and others at a pre-tournament soiree/pickleball event held annually at the swanky Lotte New York Palace hotel and teamed with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra to play doubles against Frances Tiafoe and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in an event benefiting Ukraine relief efforts.