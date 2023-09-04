World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz eased past Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Monday in New York.

The Spanish 20-year-old joined Andre Agassi as the only men to reach three U.S. Open quarterfinals before the age of 21 in the Open Era (since 1968).