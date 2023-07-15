Tennis: Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova poses after winning the women’s final against Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova beat favored Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon in London on Saturday.

It is the first Grand Slam win for Vondrousova, 24, in her second major final. She became the first unseeded Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era when she beat Elina Svitolina in the semifinals on Thursday, and she is the first unseeded woman ever to win at Wimbledon.