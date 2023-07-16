Wimbledon

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final.

 ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

LONDON -- Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

