Surprise? For sure.
Joy? You betcha, as they say in Minnesota, the state of hockey.
And 40 years later, the memories are still vivid for those who consider Team USA’s Olympic conquest of the mighty Soviet Union the greatest night in American sports.
The date was Feb. 22, 1980. It was a Friday.
For many Granite Staters, the Miracle in Lake Placid, engineered by master coach Herb Brooks, could have been yesterday.
“I was sitting on the couch watching the TV with my wife Joanne,” said Manchester’s Dick Boucher, recalling the tape-delayed telecast. “When the game was over, my wife and I couldn’t sit, so we had to get up and go for a walk we were so pumped up.”
Boucher grew up in Berlin, otherwise known as Hockeytown, USA, and starred at powerhouse Notre Dame before playing on a variety of amateur and semipro teams. His hockey resume is as long as anyone’s in the Granite State, and includes a game against a young forward named Herb Brooks and Team USA during an Olympic warmup tour in 1960.
For the record, the U.S. won that one, 9-3. Days later, Brooks was cut from the team.
Boucher wasn’t the only hockey fan watching the TV telecast with his wife from the couch. Jay High, 71, who runs Manchester’s men’s hockey league, watched with wife Connie. He remembered the game and the events leading up to it.
“The Russians had trampled the U.S. team by something like 10-3 in NYC a couple weeks earlier,” said High in an email. “So we didn’t expect much from this game. But as the game progressed it became apparent that they had a chance. Then came (Mike) Eruzione’s goal ... Can they hang on? Another BU Terrier, goalie Jim Craig, hung in there and we finally heard Al Michaels’ now-famous ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ as the game ended.
The Dodds brothers — Hanover High girls’ hockey coach John and Hanover High boys’ coach Dick — were several states apart that night. But you could say they were together in spirit.
John was in New Hampshire, in his car, and knew he didn’t want to wait until the telecast. “I was in the car on the way home from work and I found it on the radio,” he remembered.
“The reception was sketchy and I finally found a spot where I could hear pretty clearly and I pulled over. I bet I listened for a period on the side of the road. When it was over, I got back on the road and ended up watching the (TV) broadcast later that night. It was great watching the delayed broadcast knowing that we had won.”
Dick Dodds was a senior playing hockey at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. He was still in the dark about the final score before he gathered with friends in what he described as a happy, rowdy atmosphere at the Tick Tock Inn in Canton. “So that was a pretty cool night,” he said.
His first thought? “We were trying to figure out ways to get there,” meaning get to the gold medal game against Finland on Sunday morning. Canton is about a 90-minute drive from Lake Placid.
“You could almost smell it from St. Lawrence,” he said. The road trip never materialized, though.
And then there’s Duncan Walsh. The longtime Concord High boys’ hockey coach and New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Famer was a high schooler at the time. Here’s what he recalled:
“I was a junior at Bishop Brady at a semi-formal dance,” he said. “The band there announced the U.S. beat the Russians. We were very happy.”
But perhaps nobody has a better story than Cathy Heidenreich of Manchester.
Heidenreich was a 23-year-old recent Plymouth State grad who wanted to travel the world a little. She found a job at the Lake Placid Club and lived upstairs from a bar in town called P.J. O’Neill’s.
So occasionally, she would venture downstairs and soon befriended a gent named Charley, she remembered. Charley was a caretaker at a local animal farm. Charley also had a ticket to the U.S.-Russia game.
Sure enough, one of Charley’s llamas went into breach birth, prompting Charley to stay with the llama and forgo the game.
He gave his ticket to the young lady he played pool with.
“I walked to the arena,” said Heidenreich. “Someone outside offered me $500 for it.”
She kept the ticket and had a great view of everything from behind the goal where Mike Eruzione scored the game winner.
“It was the most magical night of my life,” she said 40 years later.