NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbles in the first half of Buffalo’s 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott lauded his team for “figuring out” how to win its duel with the Miami Dolphins, whom oddsmakers made two-touchdown underdogs Sunday.

What mattered then was the result: Buffalo held on for a 34-31 victory.