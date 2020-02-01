Dorothy Callaghan has been a fixture in Rochester for six decades.
Whenever a left-handed batter steps into the box, about three or four members of the Spaulding High School of Rochester softball team move to protect their scorekeeper, Grammy Dot, in the dugout.
The nickname suits Dorothy “Dot” Callaghan in more ways than one.
Callaghan, 80, helped found Spaulding’s softball program in 1977 and served as its first head coach for two years. She has stayed involved with the program by serving as the scorekeeper for each of the 28 seasons her daughter, Sheila Colson, has coached the team.
Callaghan, Sue Campbell and Colson, who is one of Callaghan’s seven children, are the only coaches the program has had in its history. When Callaghan coached the team those first two seasons, she did so unpaid and her players wore hand-me-down jerseys from the baseball team and jeans.
For her involvement with the Spaulding softball team and other contributions to youth sports in Rochester, Callaghan will receive the 50th Carl Lundholm Memorial Award at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet next Sunday at Manchester Country Club.
The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in their community.
Callaghan grew up in Wilton and moved to Rochester to further her teaching career in 1962. She taught in the Lilac City for 43 years before retiring in 2009. When she began teaching at the East Rochester School in 1972, Callaghan founded a softball and basketball league that played games in the morning before school. Callaghan also coached Little League softball, recreation soccer and basketball at the youth level and served on a Title IX committee.
“I coached all kinds of Little League things,” Callaghan said. “The first year (coaching softball), we won one game. The second year, we won the championship.”
Callaghan, a Keene State College graduate, met her husband, Frank, while volunteering at Rochester youth football games. When their children started playing sports, the Callaghans turned their back yard into a soccer/baseball field that once served as the official practice field for several youth teams in town.
“I think it was always exciting for the kids,” said Colson, who is preparing for her 29th spring leading the Red Raiders. “Just being able to know that it was a safe place. If you had to go to the bathroom or needed a snack, you could run into the house and grab something. The kids loved coming. I felt like I had a team of sisters.”
When Colson began coaching softball and soccer at age 15, she used the field for her team’s practices. While it does not serve as an official practice field anymore, it is still the site of many family Thanksgiving football and summer Wiffle ball games.
While Callaghan’s coaching days are behind her, she still voices her opinion and is happy to give advice to Colson and her players.
“Sometimes she reminds me she’s not afraid to give me her two cents,” Colson said. “The girls definitely appreciate it whether she’s bringing gum or being a support for some of them. Like they might strike out and they don’t want to look at the coaches, they always have her. She’ll give them a little pep talk, something like that.”
When Colson’s daughter, Shannon, was growing up, she always sat right next to Callaghan at Spaulding games. Callaghan and Colson taught Shannon everything she knows about softball, which is why she cherishes the memories she made with them during her high school career at Spaulding.
“A lot of people don’t get that chance,” said Shannon, who is now a senior outfielder/second baseman on the Saint Anselm College softball team. “Having them both there all the time was something I’ll remember forever always. Softball will always have a special place in my heart.”
Perhaps Shannon’s most memorable high school season came in 2014, when Spaulding reached its first state championship game in program history. The Red Raiders fell, 8-4, to Dover in the Division I final that year.
“It felt so magical and so surreal that the person who started the program was still involved almost 40 years later,” Shannon said. “To see us play in that first state championship made it even more special for her with her daughter coaching and granddaughter playing.”
Over Shannon’s career at Saint Anselm, Callaghan has attended almost every game, including when the team reached the Division II College World Series in Salem, Va., in 2018. The Hawks went 3-1 over the opening rounds to reach the national championship series, eventually finishing runner-up to Southern Indiana.
“That was so awesome to meet those people from other schools going,” Callaghan said. “It was so good to meet the parents and meet kids from all over the country. We became the favorites. Everyone was kind of cheering for us.”
Shannon helped the Hawks reach the national championship series by propelling them to a 4-3 walkoff win over then-No. 25 Saint Leo University in their second game in Salem. On a 1-1 pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, Shannon laid down a squeeze bunt that allowed teammate Maggie Murphy to score from third base. Before her game-winning bunt, Shannon looked into the stands at her mom and grandmother.
“I winked at my mom and Grammy Dot gave me a big smile and thumbs up,” Shannon said. “She knew what I was going to do.”
Callaghan still volunteers at a nursing home in town and at St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School in New Mexico in the summer. She recently helped St. Bonaventure obtain funding for a new basketball gym.
She might not be running classrooms or coaching teams in her back yard anymore but Callaghan is still teaching.
Colson said the biggest lesson she learned from her mom that she uses when coaching is that it’s not always about winning. The importance should be on teaching your players to give their best and show dedication and commitment and to help them develop into good people and role models, Colson said.
Shannon said Callaghan taught her at a young age to live each moment of her life with fun and excitement.
“That’s how Grammy Dot has been since I was really young,” Shannon said. “It’s helped me my whole life and I think my whole career.”