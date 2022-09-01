Tennis: US OPEN

Serena Williams celebrates after a winner in her 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 win over second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Day 3 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Wednesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — The black skirt Serena Williams chose to wear for the close of her career was designed to have six layers, one for each of her U.S. Open titles. But that much of even the most gossamer fabric can feel heavy in the heat of battle, so ahead of the tournament Williams scrapped four of the layers and went on her way.

Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium felt a bit like Williams’s altered skirt.