NASHUA — Three standout athletes with deep roots in the success of both Bishop Guertin and Nashua High School teams back in the 1960s and ’70s will be honored for their contributions during Nashua’s July Fourth celebration at Holman Stadium.

Don Laliberte, a three-sport athlete who was a member of Bishop Guertin’s first graduating class in 1967; Mike Lozeau, also a BG alum who went on to teach and coach football and baseball; and Don Grandmaison, a small but mighty running back for legendary coach Buzz Harvey in the “glory days” of Nashua High School football will become the three newest members of the Holman Stadium Sports Legends Hall of Fame in a ceremony that begins at 8 p.m. and will be followed by the city’s annual fireworks display.