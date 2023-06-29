NASHUA — Three standout athletes with deep roots in the success of both Bishop Guertin and Nashua High School teams back in the 1960s and ’70s will be honored for their contributions during Nashua’s July Fourth celebration at Holman Stadium.
Don Laliberte, a three-sport athlete who was a member of Bishop Guertin’s first graduating class in 1967; Mike Lozeau, also a BG alum who went on to teach and coach football and baseball; and Don Grandmaison, a small but mighty running back for legendary coach Buzz Harvey in the “glory days” of Nashua High School football will become the three newest members of the Holman Stadium Sports Legends Hall of Fame in a ceremony that begins at 8 p.m. and will be followed by the city’s annual fireworks display.
The Hall of Fame was created by members of a short-lived minor league team called the American Defenders of New Hampshire, which called Holman Stadium home for only two seasons before moving to Pittsfield, Mass., where it disbanded in 2011.
After the Defenders left Nashua, the Nashua Lions Club, in partnership with the city of Nashua, took over the Hall of Fame and added it to the club’s list of community programs and causes.
As for this year’s Class of 2023 inductees, all three are Nashua natives, according to Ed Lecius, a longtime Lions member and leader who was involved in resurrecting the Hall of Fame.
Laliberte, he said, is “considered a pioneer of Bishop Guertin’s athletic program during its inception,” having played basketball, football and baseball for the fledgling Cardinals.
In baseball, Laliberte played center field, and was named team MVP for the 1967 season.
Laliberte’s “most memorable moment” came during the football season, when the young team won its first game by defeating Cardinal Cushing Academy of West Newbury, Mass.
Following graduation as a member of BG’s first graduating class, Laliberte went on to play football at the University of New Hampshire for four years as a defensive end and linebacker.
He was a member of UNH’s 1968 Yankee Conference championship team, according to Lecius, and was an All-Yankee Conference selection as a junior in 1970.
Lozeau, meanwhile, “gave 30 years of his life to Bishop Guertin as a student, teacher and coach,” Lecius said.
A three-sport athlete, Lozeau excelled in football, leading to his selection as a member of the All-State and All-City teams in 1969. He was then named BG Athlete of the Year in 1970.
Lozeau was still in his mid-20s when he began his coaching career as an assistant coach under the late BG legend Dick Piwowarski. Lozeau would coach football for the next 20 seasons, while also serving as BG’s head track and field coach from 1977-83.
On top of those coaching duties, Lozeau began coaching JV baseball, and two years later, was named head varsity baseball coach, a position he held from 1989-2001, and again from 2003-06.
Grandmaison, a hard-nosed, 5-foot-7 running back, was still in ninth grade when Harvey, the legendary coach, called him up to the varsity.
According to Lecius, Grandmaison was described as “one of the fastest running backs in NHS football history.”
Grandmaison, along with his fellow Holman Hall of Famer, the late Carl Tamulevich, came to be known as “Grammy and Tammy” and were dubbed “Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside” by Boston sportswriters, Lecius said.
During one of the football games Grandmaison played as a ninth grader — it was against Lynn English, a perennial New England powerhouse — Grandmaison figured in Nashua’s victory by returning two punts for touchdowns.
During his career, Grandmaison amassed 157 points, finishing second in New England to future pro Bob Cappadona of Watertown, Mass., who ended the year with 160.
In addition to football, Grandmaison played baseball under Harvey, patrolling center field while posting a .300 batting average his senior year.