Three-time U.S. women’s hockey Olympian Kacey Bellamy, a member of the popular 2018 gold-medal-winning team, announced her retirement on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Bellamy played 130 games over 15 years with the national team and had 11 goals and 38 assists. Bellamy, a defenseman, was on silver-medal-winning Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014 before being part of the memorable 2018 squad that beat Canada in the gold-medal game in South Korea.
Bellamy also played professional hockey for teams in Boston and Calgary, accumulating 105 points (22 goals, 83 assists) in 166 games overall. She played college hockey for UNH from 2005-09 and had 27 goals and 80 assists (107 points).
