When the United States women’s hockey team lines up for competition in the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, the Granite State will be well represented.
Three women with New Hampshire ties were selected for the 23-member Olympic squad: forward Hilary Knight, a seasoned veteran, and defensemen Caroline Harvey and Cayla Barnes.
Harvey, 19, a defenseman from Salem, has been playing for the U.S. Women’s National Team and before that the Under-18 team. A University of Wisconsin commit, Harvey will be making her first appearance in the Olympics.
Knight, formerly of Hanover, will compete in her fourth Olympics and is one of 13 returning players who earned the gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Knight will be seeking her second gold medal. In addition to gold in 2018, Knight won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2014 Sochi event. She has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 15 Olympic games.
Barnes, out of New Hampton School, lived briefly in Hudson. She played at Boston College.
This will be the third Olympics for forward Kendall Coyne Schofield, who was part of the team in both Pyeongchang and Sochi. She has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 Olympic games.
Other forwards on the roster are Abby Roque, Kelly Pannek, Grace Zumwinkle, Brianna Decker, Hayley Scamurra, Jesse Compher, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Amanda Kessel and Abbey Murphy.
Aside from Barnes and Harvey, the other defensemen selected were Lee Stecklein, Megan Keller, Megan Bozek, Savannah Harmon and Jincy Dunne.
Goalies are Nicole Hensley, Alex Cavallini and Maddie Rooney.
“We’ve worked through a comprehensive evaluation process that has led us to this 23-player roster,” coach Joel Johnson said. “This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent. The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold.”
The roster was announced during the second intermission of the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday night. The U.S. will play its first game of the 2022 Games on Feb. 3 against Finland.