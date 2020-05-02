Calvin Kattar has a shot.
Through all the travails of a 13-year career in a sport defined by sweat and blood, through all the uncertainty of a world pandemic, Kattar is still battling.
And at the age of 32 — in his prime, he figures, despite an already-long career in mixed martial arts — he’s not about to let anyone down. Least of all, himself.
“All this stuff’s happening around me, but I’m just staying laser-focused on the opportunity in front of me,” says Kattar, co-owner of Salem-based Combat Zone MMA, while preparing for a much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout.
“It has my full attention,” he says. “Every day, I stay in the present — each workout, even each meal, each night of sleep — I’m just living in the moment. And if I do that enough and prepare well enough, come fight night, I’ll be ready to go.”
Kattar, who lives just over the border in Haverhill, Mass., will battle Jeremy Stephens of Des Moines, Iowa, in a featherweight bout on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. On paper, it’s a beauty: Kattar is 20-4, ranked ninth in the world, and is coming off a November loss to Russian Zabit Magomedsharipov in Moscow. Stephens, 33, is 28-17 and ranked seventh in the world.
That’s the meat-and-potatoes, wins-and-losses sports skinny. But in the bigger cultural picture of life in 2020, there’s this: Kattar’s card, the 10-bout UFC 249, will likely be the first major sports event in the U.S. in a while.
The fight night, sanctioned by the Florida Boxing Commission, will be closed to the public, and only “essential” personnel will be allowed inside the arena. Kattar’s fight will be televised on ESPN, giving sports-starved fans — maybe even some non-UFC fans — something live to watch on TV.
In these days of social distancing, should anyone be allowed to fight? In Florida? Anywhere in the world? And what about training?
Those aren’t questions for Kattar, really, but he does have his opinions.
“You can look at this from two ways,” he says. “One, we’re crazy for stepping in there, and people are opening up too soon and this and that.
“For us, though, we’re a small group of guys (training). We’re taking all the safety measures within our ability ... like I’m using hand sanitizer before and after every gym session, taking a shower — almost like a nurse would.
“Life goes on,” he says. “We’re going to supermarkets. We’re not going to stop going to get groceries. We’re just taking the necessary precautions to do what we have to do in order to move forward and make things happen collectively.”
According to Tyson Chartier, Kattar’s manager and coach, his fighter since Jan. 5 has been working with a group of two or three training partners. Since the pandemic, those partners are expected to limit their contact with the public. “We tell them (the training partners), ‘If you give this (coronavirus) to Calvin, he’s going to be out of a lot of money.’ So we’re doing our part. We’re washing our hands during sessions.”
The system isn’t perfect, adds Chartier, a Manchester Memorial High School and Southern New Hampshire University grad. “We’re trying to be as safe as you can in a situation that’s not 100 percent safe,” he says.
Promoters hope the third time is the charm for UFC 249, which has been postponed twice from its original date of April 18 in Brooklyn. Kattar knows the scheduling challenges the pandemic has presented; he’s a promoter, too, and was set to host an MMA event on April 11 in Manchester before the sports world came to a halt.
Kattar says he’s hoping Saturday’s event will serve to brighten some lives.
“Part of me just wants to inspire people right now,” he says. “It’s a gloomy time and not much going on. I want to go out and put on a show. People are sitting at home wanting to see some live entertainment. I want to get people out of their seats, even if it’s at home.”
The fact that the event will be closed to the public — meaning no crowd noise — presents an interesting problem. You’ve heard of football teams jacking up crowd noise during practices in weeks leading up to a big road game? This is the opposite.
“Every Saturday, we cut the music,” says Kattar, after coming in from a training run with Chartier. “It’s a real stale vibe in there because we’re trying to mimic what that will feel like on fight night. Yeah, it will be a little different, a little awkward. But at the end of the day, a fight’s a fight, and the circumstances that I have to deal with he has to deal with, too.”
Kattar has adjusted nicely to the new requirements of his job, his manager says.
“Even as the country shut down and other fighters started looking for excuses not to train, he doubled down and focused on how to keep improving,” says Chartier. “I work with a lot of fighters and I can say with confidence that Calvin Kattar is special.”
And now the whole world will be watching. So why not embrace the opportunity, Kattar says.
“I know there’s a core group of guys out there working hard,” says Kattar. “Some are going to come out of the pandemic better than they went in. I think a lot has to do with their mentality.
“For me, I’m not letting it slow me down. I’m adapting and overcoming.”