LONDON -- Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World its first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Two days after he and Jack Sock beat Federer and Rafa Nadal in a tearful farewell for the Swiss great at the O2 Arena, American Tiafoe saved four match points against Tsitsipas before roaring to a 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 victory.
Tiafoe's win, worth three points for his team, gave John McEnroe's Team World an insurmountable 13-8 lead, having started the day trailing 8-4 and staring at a fifth straight defeat in the event co-founded by Federer.
Team World enjoyed a super Sunday as Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (3). Earlier, Auger-Aliassime had partnered with Sock for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 win against Briton Andy Murray and Italian Matteo Berrettini.
Tsitsipas had the chance to take the match to a deciding singles match, but Tiafoe saved four match points in a gripping second-set tiebreak.
The American had the pro-Europe crowd in cheering and his teammates off their feet, with some extraordinary shot-making in the so-called Laver Breaker.
And when Tsitsipas hit the net on match point, Tiafoe collapsed to the court and was immediately buried under a pile of his red-shirted teammates and captain McEnroe.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals, said on court. "It wasn't just me but I showed a lot of heart to get this done. I was getting my ass kicked for a while but I kept going. This is big, we're going to celebrate big tonight."
McEnroe was ecstatic at finally getting his hands on the trophy and getting one over against old rival Bjorn Borg, who was captain of a Team Europe side that were big favorites.
It was not the ending Federer had dreamed of in the last event of his 24-year professional career.
Apart from playing his last-ever competitive match, he had sat at courtside in every match here, offering his words of wisdom and support to his teammates.
"Of course I'm disappointed," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer told reporters at the end of an emotional weekend.
"I was on the team. Almost lost my voice. My hands hurt from clapping. Told Andy (Murray) in the locker room, I don't like losing. It's not fun.
"This weekend has been all over the place for me. I enjoyed it, but it's unfortunate that we couldn't get the win tonight."