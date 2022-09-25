LONDON -- Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World its first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.

Two days after he and Jack Sock beat Federer and Rafa Nadal in a tearful farewell for the Swiss great at the O2 Arena, American Tiafoe saved four match points against Tsitsipas before roaring to a 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 victory.