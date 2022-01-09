Ryan Tannehill tossed four touchdown passes and the Tennessee Titans held off the host Houston Texans 28-25 Sunday to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
The Titans finished the regular season 12-5, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the conference. Tennessee earned the top seed, which means a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs — by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Chiefs.
Steelers 16, Ravens 13: In Baltimore, Md., Chris Boswell booted a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in overtime to give Pittsburgh the victory over the host Baltimore Ravens.
Jaguars 26, Colts 11: In Jacksonville, Fla., Trevor Lawrence capped a rocky rookie season with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns as the Jaguars upset Indianapolis, which was eliminated from playoff contention.
Browns 21, Bengals 16: In Cleveland, the host Browns continued their recent dominance in this interstate series with the victory over the AFC North champions.
Lions 37, Packers 30: In Detroit, D’Andre Swift scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:54 remaining on a 14-yard run and the host Lions defeated Green Bay.
Washington 22, Giants 7: In East Rutherford, N.J., Antonio Gibson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as the Washington Football Team closed its season with a win over New York.
Vikings 31, Bears 17: In Minneapolis, Kirk Cousins completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
, and Minnesota rallied for the win over Chicago.
Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Patrick Peterson each scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Vikings finished the game with 21 unanswered points. Ihmir Smith-Marsette also had a touchdown reception for Minnesota (8-9).