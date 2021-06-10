THE AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR (ACT) will be at White Mountain Motorsports Park in Woodstock on Saturday for its fourth event of the season and it’s certainly been an interesting season so far.
Two highly accomplished veterans who are relative newcomers on the ACT circuit, DJ Shaw of Center Conway and Ben Rowe of Turner, Maine, are making their presence felt. The same goes for post-race tech inspection, which has turned two apparent second-place finishers into official winners.
ACT’s 46th Spring Green, presented by Caron Fabrication, has a storied history. Thirty years ago, it was won by Quebecois legend Jean Paul Cabana at Ken Squier’s Catamount Stadium in Milton, Vt. Cabana won the first-ever race there as well as the last one in 1987. Saturday’s race at White Mountain will be contested over 121 green flag laps.
Former NASCAR Winston Cup competitor Kevin Lepage was a Spring Green winner in 1991 at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Todd Stone of Middlebury, Vt., won the race at Airborne in 2001. Brian Hoar, a future New England Hall of Famer if justice prevails, took the Spring Green checkers at Devil’s Bowl in 2011.
At Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 20, the Pro All-Star Series (where Rowe and Shaw have duked it out for years) is paired with the ACT Late Models for a “you-should-go” doubleheader. Shaw will be in the A.H. Fencing No. 04 Late Model in which he won the Lee USA ACT 150 last month and the Shaw Racing No. 60 PASS Super Late Model. Both of Rowe’s mounts, for ACT and PASS, come out of the Richard Moody Racing shop.
Shaw has run the occasional ACT race since being offered a ride by owner Arne Howard, who has since combined forces with Dale Shaw Race Cars to build a new car for this year’s full-time championship bid.
“I’m enjoying racing with ACT,” Shaw said. “The cars are a little more forgiving than the PASS cars. You can slide a little here and there. They’re actually a bit more like the Flying Tigers at White Mountain and Thunder Road than a Super Late Model.”
Family life and some sponsorship drawback has changed the shape of Shaw’s racing approach. “Tuesday and Thursday nights, those are the permissible race shop nights, unless there’s been a wreck,” he chuckled. “It will be a hustle at Hudson.”
• Star Speedway is back in action Saturday with a full card of racing, headlined by the J&S Paving Supers. Local 350 Supers drivers excelled recently out at Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway on the Lake Ontario shore. Jeffrey Battle Jr. of Westford, Mass., Chase Locke of Chester and Mike Keddy of Raymond finished 1-2-3. At ages 20, 15 and 22, respectively, the trio combined for the youngest top three in Oswego Supermodified history.
This week, Oswego hosts the NASCAR Whelen Modified tour. NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Preece has filed an entry for that one. Patrick Emerling, who fell into a rain-shortened win at Stafford last month after Preece triggered a pileup at the front on what turned out to be the last lap, has a one-point lead over Justin Bonsignore in the points chase.
• Tonight, Stafford Motor Speedway is offering an Open Modified 80-lapper with a sizable field pre-registered.
• Jacob Perry of Pawcatuck, Conn., won the season opener of Jack Bateman’s Modified Series at Monadnock, besting Tommy Barrett of Millis, Mass., and Ronnie Williams of Tolland, Conn. Racetrack geezers — and there are many of us — have to chuckle at 19-year-old Perry’s victory lane quote. “This has been a long time coming.”
• Speaking of long time coming, Brazilian Helio Castroneves recently won the Indy 500 20 years after his 2001 win at the Brickyard. Other stars in the Northeast to have won championships 20 years or more apart — Mike Rowe, the aforementioned Ben Rowe’s father, won the Oxford 250 in 1984 and 2005. The late Ted Christopher won Stafford SK Modified championships in 1987 and 2012. Dirt track master Brett Hearn won 13 Modified titles at Lebanon Valley (N.Y.). The first came in 1997, the most recent in 2018. Kenny Tremont Jr., the “Sand Lake (N.Y.) Slingshot”, still going strong with over 375 Dirt Modified wins, was the Lebanon Valley champion in 1982 and 2011 and many times in between.
Londonderry Speedway perking upLondonderry Speedway, the revived karting track at the site of the former Manchester Motordrome on Grenier Field Road, has a lot of multi-divisional action scheduled for this Saturday, including the Granite State Mini Cups and the first Junior Champ 20-lap Bill Wenzell Memorial.
Track owner Peter Raby competed in the Roadrunner division for many years at Hudson Speedway, beginning in the early 1990s. He’s getting plenty of help from friend Justin Rackliff and admits to being excited about hosting a National Karting Series Senior Champ next Saturday, June 19, which will bring in a large number of teams from all around New England.
McKennedy tops at SeekonkJon McKennedy began a busy week by winning the ISMA Supers 100 at Seekonk Wednesday night. McKennedy was wheeling Tim & Cheryl Lepine’s Middlesex Interiors No.79. Ben Seitz was the runner-up. McKennedy will drive Tommy Baldwin’s Ultra Wheel No. 7 Modified in the NASCAR Whelen Tour at Oswego Saturday and the Lepine No. 79 Modified at Thompson’s Outlaw Open next Wednesday, June 16.
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt,): Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 7 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Londonderry Speedway: Sat., Noon
White Mountain: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Riverside: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.