THE Tri-Track Modified Series makes the first of two 2021 appearances at Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday. Expect 35 or more very competitive cars for the 100-lapper with a dozen or more drivers very capable of scoring the $6,000 winner’s prize.
One up-and-comer to keep your eye is on is 19-year-old Sam Rameau of Westminster, Mass. Rameau won the Series opener at Monadnock impressively after blowing by heavy hitters Matt Hirschman and Ron Silk in the closing laps.
“He was really wheeling it,” Hirschman, the Series’ biggest money winner, said afterwards.
“He caught me by surprise,” Silk admitted after getting pounced upon at the bottom of turn three with only two laps left. “I didn’t think he was going to get in there that quick.”
Rameau will arrive at Star for Friday’s practice session with two cars that he and wily crew chief Russ Hersey will both take out onto the Epping quarter-mile before deciding Saturday’s mount.
Rameau is a former Legends car driver with experience on Jack Bateman’s Modified Series circuit and was the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Tour Sunoco Rookie of the Year. He was a Tri-Track Modified winner a year ago at Monadnock as well, but it has been a while since he’s raced at Star.
“I’m picking and choosing races this year because I’ve been in school (Wentworth Institute),” Rameau said. “If you can’t run a full schedule and compete for points, it’s better that way. I’m planning on running the Tri-Track races and NASCAR Whelen Tour races at Loudon, Martinsville, Richmond and Beech Ridge.”
Hersey, a multi-time Monadnock champion, has worked with Rameau often. “Star is a flat track, a power track with good grip off the corners,” he said. “Sam will do well there. He’s giving accurate feedback about what the car is doing and where it’s doing it. At Monadnock, we made more adjustments during our pit stop than most. We came in as the leader and got out 17th, but the car responded the way we wanted.”
Rameau’s sponsors include Flamingo Motorsports, Dennison Lubricants, Champeau Lumber, Central Mass Tree and CJ Logging Equipment. Paul Smith and Chris Burdell crew for the team along with Hersey.
Saturday’s race, billed as the “Prelude to SBM X” (the second Tri-Track Series event at Star on July 24), is a one-tire change deal that will be affected by the timing of cautions. If a yellow flag doesn’t come out between laps 45-65, one will be thrown soon afterwards under “cold pit” conditions, meaning that positions can’t be lost or gained in the pits. On any other trips to the pits, where you are upon re-entry is where you’re at.
At Monadnock, when Rameau pitted from the lead on lap 50, everyone followed him in. A few years back, under a “hot pit” policy that has since been canned because of the tight quarters in the Star pits, Hirschmann went in from deep in the pack, came out third and breezed to victory.
Silk, who will be in the Haydt-Yannone Racing No. 16 Saturday, pitted quite early in a 2019 event, inherited the lead when everyone went in on a later caution, and then held on to win with Ronnie Williams draped all over him.
Hudson Speedway, spruced up and brought back from the brink by owner Ben Bosowski, races Sunday afternoon featuring NHSTRA Modifieds and Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, the NE Classic Lites and Granite State Mini Cups.
Hudson recently won runner-up honors (worth $15,000) in the national Advance My Track Challenge. Berlin Raceway in Michigan was named the winner.
“It was a fan vote, a popularity contest, but it was great for us,” Bosowski said. “We had a lot of local support, including all the New England tracks and regional racing series. The New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association (NHSTRA) we joined with Claremont, Lee and Monadnock has a standardized rules package that’s been working out well.”
Candia pals Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Alby Ovitt were opportunistic 1-2 finishers in the Foley Propane & Oil Late Model 50 at White Mountain after contact at the front of the field changed up the race on lap 31. Jeff Marshall of Danville, Vt., wound up in third place.
White Mountain races twice this weekend. Saturday’s card, sponsored by Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank includes a 50-lap Strictly Stock Mini special. Sunday the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models are in town paired with a 50-lap 8-cylinder Street Stock Open.
Joey Doiron was a recent PASS winner at Lee USA Speedway as part of an American Canadian Tour (ACT) doubleheader won by DJ Shaw.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will travel to Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway for its next event on May 29.
Last weekend at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island, Doug Coby of Milford, Conn., drove to his 30th career win and his first in 20 starts at Riverhead. Patrick Emerling was the runner-up, followed by defending Tour champion Justin Bonsignore (who will compete in the Tri-Track Series race at Star in the Jimmy Page No. 00).
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Star Speedway: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday,6 p.m.
Riverside Speedway: Saturday, 5 p.m.
White Mountain: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Hudson: Sunday, 1 p.m.