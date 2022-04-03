BEDFORD -- The most significant experience in Brad Wolff’s officiating career seemed anything but that at the time.
More than 20 years ago, the Moultonborough resident and his younger brother, Curt, worked a late regular-season basketball game together between teams low in their division standings.
Wolff later learned that was the last game Curt would officiate due to cancer.
When accepting the John R. Clark Officials Award at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet on Sunday at Manchester Country Club, Wolff described his late brother as his premier officiating partner and lifelong role model for officiating.
The annual event, which celebrates New Hampshire’s standout coaches, officials and athletes, is sponsored by the University System of New Hampshire, Apple Therapy Services, Express MED and Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center.
“All of us who officiate sports aren’t involved with trying to be successful at winning trophies or championships,” Wolff said, “but it is always our goal to try to ensure that those who do have a safe environment, a level playing field and an equal opportunity. That is a singular challenge and an honor.”
Wolff, who has officiated basketball, softball and volleyball in New Hampshire, received the John R. Clark Officials Award alongside Thornton’s Ray Newton, Berlin’s Robert “Bin” Hood, Lebanon’s Sean Murphy, Enfield’s Peter DePalo, Bath’s Dianne Rappa and Durham’s Ahmad Etebari.
The 2021 Carl Lundholm Memorial Award honoree and the Union Leader Athlete of the Month, Male and Female Athlete of the Year, William Loeb Scholar Athlete, James Desmarais Special Recognition Award, Ty Abate Award and Walter A. Smith Coaches Award recipients were also recognized.
Manchester resident Tim Brown received the Carl Lundholm Memorial Award for his dedication to youth sports in the Queen City, including helping create the now-discontinued Manchester Police Athletic League lacrosse program. The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for their volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in their community.
“I had a lot of people who would help,” Brown said. “You need people to help you get things done.”
Former Concord High School pitcher Jonah Wachter received the Robert “Red” Rolfe Male Athlete of the Year Award. Former Bedford High School girls basketball player Isabella King was named the recipient of the Jenny Thompson Female Athlete of the Year Award.
Wachter, then a senior, was chosen by the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges as the June Athlete of the Month for his performance over three playoff games as Concord marched to the 2021 NHIAA Div. I title. The right-hander, who now pitches at Tulane University, tossed a no-hitter in the NHIAA Div. I final and allowed one hit, five walks and no earned runs while striking out 21 batters and earning a save in his 12 playoff innings that month. The Div. I First Team all-state selection also threw a perfect game in a preliminary-round win and finished that season with a 7-1 record.
King, then a senior guard at Bedford, was the March Athlete of the Month after she averaged 22.3 points per game, shot 64% from 3-point range and led her team in scoring each game on the Bulldogs’ 4-0 playoff run to the 2020-2021 Div. I championship. She finished that season as the Division I Player of the Year and her career at Bedford as the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.
“I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches at Bedford High School and my family for always supporting me,” said King, who just concluded her freshman season at Bucknell University.
Epping High School senior Jade Gagnon received the William Loeb Scholar Athlete Award. Gagnon has been the varsity girls soccer team captain for the past three seasons and served as class president her entire time at Epping. Gagnon also plays basketball and softball for the Blue Devils and is the vice president of the National Honor Society.
Paralympians Noelle Lambert and Morgan Stickney received the James Desmarais Special Recognition Award alongside the 2021 North Manchester Hooksett Little League 11-and 12-year-old All-Star team.
Lambert and Stickney both competed at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Lambert, who grew up in Londonderry and now lives in Manchester, placed sixth with an American-record time of 15.97 seconds in the women’s T63 100-meter run. Stickney, a swimmer who grew up in Bedford and is the world’s first bilateral Ewing amputee, won individual gold in the 400-meter S8 freestyle and anchored Team USA to gold in the 4-by-100-meter medley relay.
After winning both the state and New England Regional titles, North Manchester Hooksett became the fifth New Hampshire team and first since 2006 to reach the Little League World Series last summer.
“It was a very special season we had last year,” North Manchester Little League All-Stars coach Tim DeVall said. “These boys, we owe it all to them. They just worked their tails off.”
Former Derryfield School field hockey coach and athletic director Lenny McCaigue, former Milford High and Pinkerton Academy of Derry baseball coach Ron Manseau, former Manchester West, Memorial and Central hockey coach Walter Tafe Jr., former Portsmouth High football and track coach Bill Murphy (posthumously), Coe-Brown Northwood Academy cross-country and track co-coach Tim Cox, Plymouth Regional wrestling coach Randy Cleary, Exeter High softball coach Kristen Morrisette and Lisbon High athletic director Les Poore, who previously coached boys soccer and boys basketball at the school, were honored as Walter A. Smith Coaches Award recipients.
McCaigue’s son, Colin, received the Ty Abate Award, which is named after the former Union Leader sportswriter and given annually to the lowest scorer in stroke play at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship among golfers age 19 or younger.
“I’m particularly honored today to be here with my son … that makes it extra special,” McCaigue said. “To all of the athletes who are still competing in your sport right now, continued to success to you all and, the most important thing is, keep having fun.”