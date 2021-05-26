PICKING AND CHOOSING when and where to “go racing” is a noticeable trend these days for competitors and fans alike. That is a different situation from decades past when track loyalties and racing for championship points were more the rule than the exception.
This holiday weekend, there are plenty of choices in the region, beginning with Friday night action at Lee USA and Claremont right on through to a traditional Monday afternoon card at Hudson.
Thirty years ago, Hudson native and New England Hall-of-Famer “Dynamite” Dave Dion celebrated by winning his third consecutive Memorial Day Classic in front of a large crowd at Thunder Road Speedbowl.
Two talented present-day drivers from Hudson, Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Derek Griffith, are carrying on the Dion tradition, but in the picking-and-choosing era, both will be sitting out this weekend — with good alibis, mind you.
“Joey Pole” is the reigning champ of the Granite State Pro Stock Series, which will be at Claremont Sunday at 4 p.m. for a $3,000-to-win 100-lapper.
Polewarczyk already has one Granite State win in his pocket this year after coming out on top in his first ever appearance at Stafford. He’s on the sideline this weekend though, gearing up for his upcoming wedding next week and, no doubt, prepping for a trip to White Mountain June 12 for an American Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Model event followed by a big ACT/Pro All Star Series Super Late Model doubleheader — a short distance from his house — at Hudson Speedway June 20.
Griffith races on the Granite State and PASS circuit, but he’s off this weekend while he and the rest of the LCM Racing team — father John Griffith and crew chief/co-owner Louie Mechalides and others — prepare for a haul out to Berlin Raceway near Grand Rapids, Mich., for the Budweiser $10,000-to-win “Money In The Bank” mid-week special June 9.
Griffith gets support from sponsors FE Provencher Insurance of Lowell, Mass., and Mike’s Pies pizzeria in Hudson.
“I think heading off to new tracks is great when you can,” Polewarczyk said. “We went out there one year with a Ford crate motor and raced against guys like Kyle Busch and Bubba Pollard. I was up to seventh and was pushing Busch for sixth when the rear gears exploded. I think Derek has a shot to win out there this year.”
It’s double features at Lee’s regular-season opener Friday, involving the Rodfather Late Model Sportsmen, R&R Race Parts Street Stocks, Six-Shooters and Pure Stocks.
Claremont races Friday and Sunday. Key Chevrolet Buick GMC of Newport presents the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 Sunday along with Twin 35’s for NHSTRA Modifieds.
Fifteen-year-old Cam Curtis of Baltimore (that’s Baltimore, Vt., pop. 400 across the river from Claremont) won the Dean Smith Memorial Late Model main at Monadnock. It was Curtis’ third straight victory. Todd Patnode took the NHSTRA Modified checkers. This week’s headliner is the Teddy Bear Pool Street Stock Triple Crown. Next week, the Modified Racing Series begins its 2021 schedule at Monadnock.
Impressive Tri-Track Series win for McKennedy at Star
Star Speedway has the weekend off. Last Saturday, the Tri-Track Modified Series came to Epping and it didn’t disappoint. Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., rose to the top of a classy field to earn the win. McKennedy has been excelling at Star — and just about everywhere else — for years in both Modifieds and winged Supers. He had to qualify through the consi after getting collected in a heat mishap and he started 24th.
McKennedy pitted early in the race along with eventual second- and third-place finishers, Matt Swanson of Acton, Mass., and Chris Pasteryak of Lisbon, Conn. The first half of the race was dominated by Chase Dowling but his choice of waiting to pit later than most backfired. McKennedy bided his time in a new car necessitated by a disastrous wreck at the Thompson Icebreaker. He took the lead from Pasteryak for keeps on lap 66.
The next race on the Tri-Track Modified Series schedule is set for Seekonk Speedway’s Open Wheel Wednesday, June 30.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour resumes action this weekend at Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania.
Mike Ryan of Vershire, Vt., won the Bear Ridge Sportsman Modified feature. Matt Lashua of Enfield was the runner-up. Matt Ellsworth and Ricky Sanville finished first-second in the DIRTcar Sportsman Coupes class.
There’s more dirt tracking going on at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Vt., on Sunday at 6 p.m. The card features a roll out (all qualifying Saturday), concluding with a $5,000-to-win Sportsman Modified headliner.
A good racing story came out of Devil’s Bowl recently as veteran Frank Hoard III of Manchester, Vt., wired the field in the Sportsman Modified feature only weeks after destroying a car in a nasty flip and a suffering a lingering back injury. The Sprint Cars of New England are a part of Sunday’s lineup.
A historical footnote to Frank Hoard’s back injury-race winner saga: Twenty-five years ago, amid intense turmoil between the Indy Racing League (IRL) and Championships Auto Racing Teams (CART), the Indy 500 was held under IRL sanction. It was won by Buddy Lazier — two months after he suffered a broken back in a race at Phoenix. The IRL Rookie of the Year that season was some guy named Tony Stewart.
On Track This Weekend
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Lee USA: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stafford (Conn.): Friday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Vt.): Saturday 6 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
White Mountain: Saturday,6 p.m.
Riverside Speedway: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Claremont: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Devil’s Bowl (Vt.): Sunday, 6 p.m.
Thunder Road (Vt.): Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Hudson: Monday, 1 p.m.