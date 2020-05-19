An abbreviated Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in 2020, scheduled for June 20 without spectators.
The New York Racing Association also announced Tuesday that the 152nd edition of the race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of the usual 1 1/2 miles.
Traditionally the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont was originally slated for June 6 before the coronavirus pandemic shuffled the calendar. It will be followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.
The NYRA said the race was shortened to account for the adjusted training schedules for the 3-year-old horses.