For Rachel Schneider and Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Monday was a day to remember.
Schneider, a Sanford, Maine, native and graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School of Dover, raced her way into the 2021 Summer Olympics by finishing third in the women’s 5,000-meter run of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Meanwhile, St. Pierre, the most-decorated runner in UNH history, finished first in the finals of the 1,500 meters and will join Schneider next month in Tokyo.
The 29-year-old Schneider, who raced collegiately at Georgetown University and now lives in Flagstaff, Ariz., was one of 16 runners in the 5,000 final. She stayed near the front of the pack throughout the race, except for a brief period when she dropped back to eighth, but surged back into a group of four runners — including Dartmouth College grad Abbey (D’Agostino) Cooper — that competed for the three available berths.
Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweitzer and Schneider separated from Cooper over the final lap, with Cranny winning in a time of 15:27.81. Schweitzer finished in 15:28.11 and Schneider in 15:29.56.
Schneider, who advanced to the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials at 1,500 meters, is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s 10,000-meter final along with fellow Maine native Emily Durgin of Standish.
For St. Pierre, a rough start gave way to a triumphant finish. Some early jostling in the 13-woman 1,500-meter final sent St. Pierre headed off the track and onto the infield. But she recovered nicely, got back on pace and pulled away over the final lap to win the race and claim a spot on the U.S. team.
St. Pierre, who grew up on a dairy farm in Montgomery, Vt., finished in a meet-record and personal-best time of 3:58.03.
“I tried not to let it (the start) bother me, and honestly, it gave me a little boost,” said St. Pierre, 25. “I wanted to go to the front and I thought, ‘I’m going for it.’”
St. Pierre, a 2018 UNH grad, broke the meet record established by Mary Slaney in July of 1988.
A surprise? Depends on who you ask.
“I think expectations ruin things,” said St. Pierre. “Lining up today, I was not thinking I got the job done before it was done.”
She becomes the the third Wildcat to represent the U.S. at the Summer Games, joining Richard Morcom (’47), who competed in the pole vault in the 1948 Olympics, and Manchester’s Joanne Dow (’86), who competed in the race walk at the 2008 Olympics.
St. Pierre is also entered in the 800 trials set for Thursday back at Hayward Field.
Heartbreak for Cooper
Monday night was not as joyous for Cooper, whose fourth-place finish came in her attempt to return to the Summer Games.
Cooper — then Abbey D’Agostino — was in the middle of one of the most memorable moments of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics five years ago. She and New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin became entangled and crashed to the track. Cooper, despite severely damaging her right knee, helped Hamblin to her feet and encouraged her.
Cooper somehow finished the race, limping across the line with a torn right ACL that would require surgery. She had to be taken off the track in a wheelchair.
Cooper’s act of sportsmanship and courage, Hamblin said, personified “the Olympic spirit.”
That courage was evident again in last Friday’s 5,000 heats. Cooper entered the race without having met the Olympic Games qualifying standard (15:10). With the pace slow through three laps and warned by her coach that Monday’s temperature was expected to hit 97 degrees, Cooper took off on a bold solo run reminiscent of the man looming larger than life on the stadium’s tower — Steve Prefontaine.
Cooper finished in 15:07.81, under the Olympic standard and once again capturing the sport’s collective heart.
“I’m just going to keep the positive energy going into Monday,” said Cooper, a Topsfield, Mass., native and a member of Dartmouth’s Class of 2014.
And she did, running with the lead pack until the final 300 meters. Cooper tried to cut the gap on the back stretch and again around the final turn. Coming into the final 100 meters, she dug in again but it wasn’t enough. She finished in 15:31.05.
“That was everything I had,” Cooper said.