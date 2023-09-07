Tennis: US Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during his quarterfinal victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Ben Shelton has already defied heavy odds to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old American will have to pull an even bigger rabbit out of his hat when he faces Novak Djokovic in the first men’s semifinal at on Friday.