FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales

Matt Turner of the U.S., left, shakes hands with Gareth Bale of Wales after Monday’s World Cup match in Qatar. The teams played to a 1-1 tie.

 REUTERS

Gareth Bale converted a penalty shot in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in both teams’ Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Doha, Qatar.

Bale earned the chance when he received a pass inside the area and used his body to shield himself from the challenge of American defender Walker Zimmerman, who fouled him with his attempt at the ball.