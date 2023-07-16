191123_PrideWhale_00463

Jenna Rheault is shown during a game with the Boston Pride last year.

 Michelle Jay/PHF

Jenna Rheault and Meghara McManus learned their hockey careers may be over through a Zoom call and Twitter, respectively.

That is how each found out that the women’s professional hockey league they played in, the Premier Hockey Federation, had folded.

220328_IF_WhalePride_001511

Jenna Rheault is shown during a game with the Boston Pride last year.
Capistran_6095.jpg

Paige Capistran when she played at Northeastern.
McManus

Meghara McManus carries the puck up ice during her time at UNH.