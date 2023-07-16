Jenna Rheault and Meghara McManus learned their hockey careers may be over through a Zoom call and Twitter, respectively.
That is how each found out that the women’s professional hockey league they played in, the Premier Hockey Federation, had folded.
Rheault, a defenseman from Deering, and McManus, a forward, both played for the Boston Pride in the PHF last season -- the league’s eighth overall.
A new women’s pro league will debut in January, with leaders including Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, his wife, Kimbra, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King.
Rheault, 27, learned during a Zoom meeting for PHF players and staff that the league disbanded and a new one had formed. McManus, 25, could not make the Zoom call, so she found out the news later via Twitter.
The new league has created hardships for some former PHF players and likely could end many careers, Rheault and McManus said, including theirs. Each know PHF players who had their freshly signed contacts for next season voided or made life decisions with playing in the league in mind.
Still, Rheault and McManus see the new league as a positive and logical step forward in the growth of women’s pro hockey.
“I definitely think this did need to happen because strength in numbers is going to make the league even more powerful and I did just want a place where the best talent in hockey is all housed,” Rheault said. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy we’re all coming together.”
The new league acquired assets of the seven-team PHF and negotiated a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), which formed in 2019 and ran tours around North America featuring U.S. Women’s National Team players like Kendall Coyne Schofield and former Hanover resident Hilary Knight.
Rheault, a St. Paul’s School and University of New Hampshire graduate, played four seasons for the Pride. McManus, a Milton, Mass., native who played with Rheault at UNH, spent three seasons with the Pride. Both won two Isobel Cup championships with Boston.
Neither had reason to believe the PHF might fold when Boston’s season ended last March with a semifinal loss to the Minnesota Whitecaps.
The new league, which will effectively bring together former PHF and PWHPA players, will reportedly have six teams with 23 players on each roster and player salaries between a minimum of $35,000 and a maximum of $80,000.
With top talent from both organizations, including those from the U.S. and Canadian National Teams, McManus and Rheault each said they feel securing a roster spot in the new league will be difficult.
“I knew it was eventually going to happen,” McManus said of the PHF and PWHPA players coming together. “It was just a matter of when and at what cost.”
Paige Capistran, a retired defenseman from Manchester, played with Rheault and McManus on the Pride from 2021-22. The 25-year-old former Northeastern University captain said she felt there was a divide between the PHF and PWHPA during her time playing professionally.
The existence of two women’s pro entities also made it difficult for the NHL to support either without seeming to favor one, Capistran said.
“There are going to be players who were playing for the PHF that won’t be able to -- bottom line, they won’t make the six teams and that does stink,” Capistran said, “but, ultimately, professional sports, it’s supposed to be really hard to make that roster. I think it’s just part of professional sports. It is a business and I do think that the product of whatever they decide this new league name to be is going to be really good hockey.”
Sam Faber, a UNH women’s hockey assistant coach, played in the PHF (then known as the National Women’s Hockey League) from 2015-18 and one season (2010-11) in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which ran from 2007-2019.
Faber, who played in the inaugural PHF game for the Connecticut Whale and captained the team in 2017-18, said, with the new league, she hopes those who helped get pro women’s hockey to this point are not forgotten.
“It’s going to take time but it has grown a ton in the past eight years that the NWHL has existed and I think a lot of those people that worked behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit for it,” said Faber, who played forward at UNH from 2006-09 and won gold with the U.S. National Team at the 2008 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship. “But this new leadership group, they know what they’re doing … I just think it’s going to be really successful.”
McManus, a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, said she doesn't know if she wants to try to play in the new league, though she would welcome a tryout opportunity. Balancing work and her commitments to the Pride last season, when she tallied three assists in 24 games, was a challenge, she said.
Rheault, an occupational therapist at Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School, is content if this is the end of her playing career but said she still has some good hockey left in her.
Rheault said it is important to her that the new league has sustainable salaries, great living conditions and facilities for players and hopes PHF fans give it a try.
Like many of their teammates, Rheault, McManus, Capistran and Faber all worked another job for part or all of their playing careers.
Certain resources like health insurance are a necessity for players to be successful, said Faber, who played in the PHF when health insurance was not available to players.
McManus, Faber and Rheault all said they hope the new league emphasizes marketing itself and gaining visibility. Faber, 36, and McManus both want the league to secure a television deal.
The PHF most recently had a live streaming deal with ESPN+ and previously broadcasted games live on YouTube and the streaming website Twitch.
“People out there might not know how great women’s hockey is but they should,” Faber said, “because the talent and skill level is next to none and it’s really a fast and fun game to watch.”
The simplest aspects like having a broken stick instantly replaced are also key, Capistran said. Players in the new league should be taken care of and act the same as those in the NHL, she said.
“If you’re a professional hockey player, be treated like a professional and that comes with both sides of it,” Capistran said.
Each of the four skaters said it is a special feeling to have played a role in growing the women’s professional game.
When Faber was growing up on Long Island, New York, she did not have a pro league to watch or envision playing in. Neither did Rheault, who is nine years younger than Faber.
Rheault said it always made her smile visiting youth girls teams while with Boston. Some players told her they wanted to play for the Pride too one day.
McManus remembers seeing youth and high school girls hockey teams in the stands for PHF games.
“You never really know the impact that you’re making on someone even just by playing in front of them and I think that’s pretty amazing,” said McManus, who always aspired to play professionally but never thought she would make it that far.
Faber, who spent two years as an assistant coach at Long Island University before returning to UNH in 2021, said college players regularly talk about going pro now.
“I am very proud and I’m excited for the little girls who can dream now,” Capistran said.