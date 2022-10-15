MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto reacts after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of Saturday’s Game 4 of the NLDS.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning Saturday for the host Philadelphia Phillies, who never looked back in Game 4 of a National League Division Series as they eliminated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, 8-3.

The Phillies, who finished 14 games behind the 101-win, division-champion Braves in the NL East and have the worst record of any playoff team, will play either the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in next week’s NL Championship Series. The Padres led the Dodgers two games to one before their game in San Diego on Saturday night.