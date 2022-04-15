DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire began its search for more offense shortly after it finished the 2021 season ranked last among Colonial Athletic Association football teams in both points per game (16.5) and yards per game (283.7). The Wildcats may have found some of what they’ve been looking for Thursday night.
Wide receiver Joey Corcoran was among those who stood out in the team’s spring game at Wildcat Stadium. He scored the game’s only touchdown on a 36-yard sweep and also caught a 10-yard pass later in the contest, which featured 12-minute quarters in the first half and eight-minute quarters with running time in the second half.
“We know from the upperclassmen who we’ll have to lean on in the fall, so it was nice to see some of the young guys go in there — Joey Corcoran in particular,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “He had that jet sweep around the edge. He’s somebody who’s really impressed us all spring season.
“I think he’s got elite ball skills. He does a great job of high-pointing the football when it’s in the air. He’s got a little wiggle to him and some shake. I think he understands the nuances of the routes. For him, it’s just letting the game slow down a little bit, picking up the plays. Kind of understanding what he has to do on a daily basis. I think he’s got elite upside, so we’re gonna have to find ways to get him the ball after his performance this spring.”
Corcoran, a redshirt freshman, is a Montreal native who attended the St. Paul’s School in Concord before enrolling at UNH. Corcoran said he began to receive interest from UNH after UCLA coach Chip Kelly — a former UNH assistant coach — visited the St. Paul’s to recruit quarterback Parker McQuarrie, who began his high school career at John Stark.
“Chip Kelly came to watch (McQuarrie) work out,” Corcoran said. “He told Coach Mac (former UNH coach Sean McDonnell) to come watch me work out and the rest is history. They offered me after the first workout. Then UMass came calling, and Bryant …”
Corcoran said he feels more comfortable in the offense now than he did a year ago, and that he thinks he can help the UNH offense stretch opposing defenses.
“Definitely a deep threat,” he said. “I can catch the ball and make plays. The coaches know that and it’s time for the CAA to know that, I guess.”
With Max Brosmer (knee) and Bret Edwards (shoulder) both recovering from surgery, redshirt freshman Zane Olmstead and sophomore Brody McAndrew handled the QB duties. Olmstead completed 10-of-14 passes for 126 yards, and McAndrew completed 8-of-14 passes for 63 yards. Both wore red jerseys, which meant they were off-limits to would-be tacklers.
Brosmer started at quarterback as a true freshman, but missed last season when he sustained a knee injury in practice before the 2021 opener. Edwards started nine games last season.
Brosmer, who lives in Roswell, Ga., will be one of two quarterbacks from Georgia on the UNH roster in the fall, joining Barry Kleinpeter, who lives in Savannah and played for the Savannah Country Day School last season.
“With Bret being injured, we didn’t get a chance to see him and have him progress in the spring, and Max was just cleared to do some individual drills — some 7-on-7,” Santos said.
“Max will be back about June 1st. Bret will be back for camp, and then Brodie took some steps in the right direction,” said Santos. “He got a lot of reps and took advantage of it this spring. Right now it’s kind of a three-horse race and we’ll see who wins that. We’re excited about the true freshman we have coming in too — Mr. Kleinpeter. We’ll see what Barry can do. It’s probably a lot to put on a true freshman, but it’s going to be interesting to see who wins that job.”
Safety Pop Bush, defensive tackle Niko Kvietkus, offensive tackle Patrick Flynn and wide receiver Brian Espanet have been named team captains for the upcoming season. … Running back Dylan Laube had 92 yards on nine carries. … Former Pinkerton Academy running back Jake MacInnis was used as a tight end and had one reception for 11 yards. … Linebacker Ryan Toscano, a Bedford resident, recorded four tackles. Safety Joe Eichman (Merrimack) and linebacker Aaron Oroh (Dover) each had three. … UNH will open its season Sept. 1 against Monmouth, a first-year CAA school. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.