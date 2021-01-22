Atlanta United selected defender Josh Bauer from the University of New Hampshire in the second round (No. 31 overall) and midfielder Aiden McFadden from the University of Notre Dame in the third round (No. 59 overall) during Thursday's 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
Bauer, 22, made 60 career appearances, all starts, for the Wildcats and scored 10 goals with 10 assists in his collegiate career. He was twice named America East Defender of the Year in 2018 and 2019 while helping lead New Hampshire to back-to-back conference titles.
In 2019, Bauer earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American honors, while also being a MAC Herman Trophy Semifinalist. He scored the game-winning goal to lead the Wildcats to the America East Championship in 2019 and was named Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament.
The defender started all 18 matches in 2018 and was named the America East Defender of the Year. Bauer was also named the America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player when he scored in the final to help the Wildcats win its first conference championship. He earned All-Rookie Team honors after making an immediate impact in his freshman season with 22 starts, becoming the only field player to play every minute of New Hampshire's season.
Bauer made three appearances with Birmingham Legion of the USL Championship in 2020.
McFadden, 22, made 49 career appearances, 38 starts, for Notre Dame and finished with six goals and six assists. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native broke through in his 2018 sophomore campaign, making 11 starts and playing in all 21 matches for the Fighting Irish. That season he scored three goals and tallied one assist while helping Notre Dame reach the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.
In 2019, McFadden started 17 of 19 matches and scored two goals. During this past season, he started all nine matches and notched a career-best four assists.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.