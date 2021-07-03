TIM ZEPF opened his senior season with the Dartmouth College men’s track and field team about 400 days removed from his last race.
The team captain from Londonderry finished his career with his name in the program’s record book and 100 meters away from qualifying for the NCAA Division I Championship.
Zepf, whose junior outdoor and and senior indoor seasons were canceled due to the pandemic, won the 800-meter run at both the Dartmouth Outdoor Invitational and the ECAC-IC4As Outdoor Championships (with a personal-record time) before reaching the NCAA quarterfinal in the event with the second-best time in program history in May.
For his achievements at each of those meets, the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges chose Zepf as the May Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month.
Zepf, a Trinity High School graduate, won the 800 at the Dartmouth Outdoor Invitational on May 7 with a time of 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. He followed that performance up with a personal-best mark of 1:48.83 to win the event at the ECAC-ICAAAA Outdoor Championships and qualify for the NCAA East Regional at the end of the month.
Zepf said he was a little stressed entering the season because of his long layoff from competition but felt confident he was at least in shape after his time at the Dartmouth invitational.
“I had a really good home meet and at the IC4As I had a PR (personal record) by maybe half a second,” Zepf said. “It was my first PR in a long time so I was quite confident heading into the regional meet. It was my third time there so mentally I was maybe a little more prepared for what was going to be down there and I was ready to run fast.”
Zepf won his first-round heat at the NCAA East Regional at the University of North Florida on May 26 in 1:48.39, which was both a personal-record time and the second-best mark in the event in program history. He entered the quarterfinal race on May 28 with the third-best time behind Clemson senior Kameron Jones (1:48) and Indiana freshman Parker Raymond (1:48.11).
“Coming from New Hampshire and running a bunch of state meets at Dartmouth — for me as a high schooler, Dartmouth was always this super cool kind of thing,” said Zepf, who will run track at Notre Dame next season. “Even going there was cool. Being from New Hampshire, being able to put my name up there is a very special feeling.”
Zepf said he won his first-round heat by executing the strategy he and Dartmouth assistant coach Justin Wood developed. Zepf hovered between second and third place for the first 600 meters and, sitting in second with 200 meters left, made his move to take the lead for good.
“I could feel people on my hip,” Zepf said. “I knew I needed to start moving to advance to that next round. With 200 to go, I was feeling good, smooth. ... Nobody was able to catch my second gear the last 200 (meters), especially the last 100.”
Using the same approach in the quarterfinal race, Zepf again sat in second place with 200 meters left and needing a top-three finish to reach the national meet. When another runner made his move with about 100 meters to go, he tripped Zepf, who then fell and finished last with a time of 2:02.08.
Dartmouth’s coaching staff filed a protest at the end of the meet’s last heat but the result was upheld.
Zepf will continue his track career next year as a graduate transfer at the University of Notre Dame, where he will pursue a Masters of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) at the Mendoza College of Business.
He said he was sad his Big Green track career ended in such a weird way. But now that he has had time to reflect, Zepf said he has nothing to hang his head about.
“I’m proud of the way I ran that day,” Zepf said. “I was happy I at least put myself in the mix. Falling, it’s a rare part but it’s a part of track and field unfortunately.”
Zepf credited his quick progression in cutting his time down to focusing more on strength during training, which he said helped him better recover between races and workouts. Zepf said the biggest stride he made this season, though, was more mental.
“For me, wrapping my head around the fact I belong in bigger races against schools — a kid from Dartmouth, getting on the line with an Alabama person and thinking you belong,” Zepf said. “It took me four years to wrap my head around that. This season, especially, I felt like I made a lot of gains mentally in training and who I was as a runner.”
Other athletes considered for the May honor were Southern New Hampshire University baseball player Dakota Mulcay, Pinkerton Academy of Derry girls lacrosse player Abby Jowett and baseball player Liam Doyle, Winnacunnet of Hampton softball player Macie Harkovich, Hollis/Brookline boys volleyball player Max Marshall and Bentley University golfer Tommy Ethier.
Mulcay, a redshirt junior from Goffstown, batted .348 (24-for-69) with six home runs, one of which set the program record, 25 RBIs, 16 runs scored and nine walks over a 13-4 May campaign for SNHU that included the Northeast-10 Conference Championship and NCAA Division II East Regional.
Jowett, a senior attacker, recorded 47 goals and 16 assists and logged her 100th career point over Pinkerton’s 9-3 May campaign. Doyle, a junior pitcher, registered a 0.85 ERA, 5-0 record and 61 strikeouts over his 31⅔ innings as Pinkerton went 11-1 in May.
Harkovich, a senior, batted .457 (16-for-35) with one home run, 14 RBIs, 10 runs scored, eight walks and five doubles at the plate and posted a 0.63 ERA and 7-3 record with 65 strikeouts over her 55⅓ innings in the circle as Winnacunnet went 10-3 to end the regular season.
Marshall, a senior, logged 23 aces and 170 assists over Hollis/Brookline’s 8-0 May run.
Ethier, a senior from Nashua, finished tied for 39th at the NCAA Division II Championships and qualified for the tournament by earning medalist honors at the East/Atlantic Regional in May.
Previous 2021 winners: January, Diana Pivirotto, East Kingston (hockey); February, Royce Williams, Manchester (basketball); March, Isabella King, Bedford (basketball); April, Sam Sacerdote, Hanover (baseball).
