FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after winning the women’s slalom and breaking the record for world cup wins with 83 race wins.

 LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS

Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women's Alpine skiing World Cup victory on Wednesday by completing a back-to-back giant slalom double in the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

Still fizzing from Tuesday when she moved clear of retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn with a record 83rd win, the unstoppable American kept her calm to dominate the first run and then triumph by a hefty 0.82 seconds.