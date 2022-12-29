FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele stands next to a photograph of him by Patrick Lichfield at the opening of the 'Pele Collection' in the County Hall, London

SAO PAULO - Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 p.m. "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition."