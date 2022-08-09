Tennis: National Bank Open

Serena Williams serves against Nuria Parrizas Diaz in first-round play Monday in the National Bank Open in Toronto.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

NEW YORK — Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was “evolving away from tennis” and planned to retire from the sport she dominated after the U.S. Open, which begins later this month.

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.