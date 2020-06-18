Normally, Mike Gatsas enthusiastically watches his top Thoroughbreds race from the owners’ section at the track.
But these are not normal times. So with all spectators still banned from the Belmont Park grounds due to COVID-19 protocols, his vantage point has been the living room sofa in front of the TV.
So far, the view has been extraordinary. Stable star Vekoma, the Kentucky-bred colt who took the Gatsas family to the Kentucky Derby last year for their first time, thoroughly dominated the country’s top sprinters in the Carter Handicap on June 6 for his first Grade 1 score, and just six days later Funny Guy was the upset winner of the Grade 3 Commentator Stakes when coming off a nine-month layoff.
In the Carter, Vekoma, named for a Dutch roller coaster manufacturer, covered the seven furlongs in a blistering 1:21.02 despite a sloppy track. At the wire, his closest competitor was a distant 7½ lengths behind.
“It’s such a thrill. I can’t even imagine what it would have been like being there and winning the Carter, and by 7½ lengths. It’s too bad we weren’t there. But we’ll get through this. We have to do what we have to do so everyone stays healthy. There have already been too many deaths,” said Gatsas, a Manchester businessman. “It’s selfish for us to say we wish we were there. It’s changed the way we watch our horses run.
“But we were on the couch screaming and kicking and cheering and hoping Vekoma would win just the same way we would have if we were at the track. We were pretty excited.”
Vekoma won the Grade 3 Nashua Stakes in New York as a 2-year-old, the Grade 2 Toyota Bluegrass in Kentucky at age 3, and at age 4 added the Grade 1 to his resume. He is the second Grade 1 winner for the Gatsas family, which has been in the sport for more than 30 years, and now joins 2009 Darley Alcibiades (G1) victress Negligee.
“The day after his race, someone asked me when do I come down from something like that. I don’t know. This horse is a dream. I don’t want to be woken up yet,” Mike Gatsas said.
Two graded stakes wins in six days, especially on the tough-as-nails New York circuit, is an accomplishment any owner would envy. It is even more remarkable considering that almost every track in the country was shut down for months so the horses couldn’t compete.
“We’ve gotten off to a hot start since the return of racing,” said Matt Gatsas, Mike’s son, who is intricately involved in the stable operation. “It’s so hard to come up with a good horse. When you do, you count your lucky blessings and you hope they continue. Vekoma and Funny Guy have both been special. To have one is a good thing, but to have two at the same time is really very special.”
Vekoma, who finished 12th in last May’s Kentucky Derby at 1¼ miles, has found his niche at shorter distances. Moreover, after a well-deserved break of almost 11 months in which he was given time to mature emotionally and physically, he made a successful return in the seven furlongs Sir Shackleton Stakes at Florida’s Gulfstream Park on March 28. Now undefeated in two starts in 2020 and with earnings just shy of $1 million, he is being pointed to the one-mile Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park on July 4.
The “Met Mile,” first run in 1891, is one of the most prestigious races outside of the Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup and is known as a “stallion-making” race as the distance displays the winner’s brilliance and exceptional turn of foot, and that in turn, vastly increases his value in a second career at stud.
Said trainer George Weaver, “Vekoma is such a special horse and he’s one of those horses that will do things that you may not think are ideal for him. He’s just that good. I’ve never had a horse with this much talent and determination in him. He just knows what he is.”
So do the experts. In the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s weekly poll, which is decided by a select panel of esteemed turf writers, Vekoma currently ranks seventh among all North American runners in every division.
“After that win the other day he deserves to be there, maybe even at the top,” said Mike Gatsas. “You don’t run a hole in the wind like that against that level of competition. He just took over the race. It was never in doubt, and that’s a lot to accomplish.
“There’s no question he’s in good company. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do on the track, and he’s just such a cool horse,” continued Mike Gatsas, whose stable sits in sixth place in the Belmont Park owners’ standings.
With his victory in the seven-furlongs Carter, Vekoma qualified for an all-expenses paid berth in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint in November in Kentucky.
If he should win the Met Mile, he would also earn a similarly paid spot in the starting gate for the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile on the same card and would have his choice of which to contest.
“I don’t know if there’s a horse in the country that can beat Vekoma at his game,” said Matt Gatsas while recalling that in his first race Vekoma flashed his exceptional speed. “It’s not proven but I don’t think we’ll ever have another horse this talented. Horses like this just don’t pop up every day.”