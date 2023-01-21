Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait another day in her bid for a record 83rd women’s World Cup win after she finished seventh in a Cortina d’Ampezzo downhill on Saturday.
Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec won on a course shortened due to gusting winds while Italy’s home favorite Sofia Goggia crashed out.
Shiffrin, 18th out of the hut, made a fast start but crossed the line 0.39 slower than Stuhec. Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie took second place.
A four-time overall World Cup champion, Shiffrin grew up in Lyme, N.H.
She tied retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s 82 women’s World Cup wins this month and has another chance of breaking the record with the super-G in the Italian resort on Sunday.
Saturday was the second of seven races in 10 days across four disciplines for Shiffrin, who is also four wins short of Swedish slalom great Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record of 86 World Cup victories from the 1970s and 1980s.
Stuhec’s win was her first on the World Cup circuit since 2018.
Vickhoff Lie was 0.26 slower, with Italy’s Elena Curtoni third on the glistening Olympia delle Tofane piste that will be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Curtoni beat Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami and Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, who were tied in fourth place, by a mere 0.01.
Goggia, who on Friday took her fourth win in five downhills this season and leads the standings in the discipline, crashed but was able to ski down to the finish.