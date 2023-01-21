FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom

 Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the women's giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Jan. 8.

 REUTERS

Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait another day in her bid for a record 83rd women’s World Cup win after she finished seventh in a Cortina d’Ampezzo downhill on Saturday.

Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec won on a course shortened due to gusting winds while Italy’s home favorite Sofia Goggia crashed out.