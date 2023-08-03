Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup - USWNT

U.S. players Lynn Williams, left, and Lindsey Horan take questions during Thursday’s news conference in advance of Sunday morning Women’s World Cup matchup with Sweden.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — With their World Cup campaign on unstable ground entering the knockout stage, U.S. women’s national soccer team players said Thursday that they recognize their shortfalls but remain confident about making a deep run in the tournament.

“We are not panicking,” forward Lynn Williams said. “We haven’t played our best soccer yet, which is the most exciting part for us.”