At Seahawks (1-0, -3½) over Patriots (1-0), 27-20
Patriots in Sunday prime time tells you the perfume is still on New England, even post-Brady. Pats coasted past Miami last week but Cam Newton won’t find the run-pass option as easy vs. SEA. Nor will Pats’ D find it nearly as easy to contain Russell Wilson, et al. Hawks lose much of home edge sans fans, but they’re still the better team. Yonder comes a reality check for Bill Belichick in his new era.
Game of the Week: Ravens (1-0) at Texans (0-1)
Line: BAL by 7
Cote’s pick: BAL 37-27
TV: 4:25 p.m., CBS
The GOTW panel sniffed around Pats- Seahawks and Rams-Eagles, too, before bowing to the likelihood of a shootout between young guns Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Oh yeah! Houston has the added prep time after losing last Thursday to K.C., but now confronts maybe the only offense as good as the Chiefs’. And having no fans robs Texans of what edge they might have enjoyed. Patrick Mahomes took a flamethrower to HOU’s defensive backfield last week and L-Jack should do the same. As much as Texans getting a touch might tempt, I would resist the urge. Baltimore’s offense (like K.C.’s) almost feels like a weekly can’t-miss cover unless somebody starts proving either stoppable.
Upset of the Week: Saints(1-0) at Raiders (1-0)
Line: N.O. by 6
Cote’s pick: LV 27-24
TV: 8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN/ABC
Raiders make their long-awaited Las Vegas home debut at new Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, although no spectators will mean negligible electricity and little of the ambiance the NFL and TV craved. Giving Sin City a real upset shot here because Drew Brees seemed like a star in decline last week, and now will be missing star WR Michael Thomas for awhile.
Bills (1-0, -5½) over At Dolphins (0-1), 24-17
Don’t like the matchup for Miami. Bills secondary will be tough to throw on, and DeVante Parker (hamstring) is iffy. And Buffs’ dual-threat QB Josh Allen will be a handful for Fins’ D. Having said all that the Dolphs keeping it inside the bet line in what feels like a low-scoring afternoon is a tempting play I was going back and forth on.
At Bears (1-0, -5½) over Giants (0-1), 23-13
Not overselling Chitown, which was lucky to win its opener, but Bears’ defense will be the dominant, result-steering unit at no-fans Soldier Field in what bodes as a points-shy affair.
At Cowboys (0-1, -4½) over Falcons (0-1), 34-24
Dallas and Jerry (What Pandemic?) Jones will have an actual home-field advantage here. Team is allowing less than 50% capacity — still more than others.
At Packers (1-0, -6) over Lions (0-1), 27-20
Aaron Rodgers had a huge opening-week performance that pretty much offered a middle finger to this team drafting his replacement. Now he faces a banged-up Motown secondary at no-fans Lambeau.
At Titans (1-0, -9) over Jaguars (1-0), 24-16
Tenners have won six in a row at home over Jags, though no fans for this one. Jax surprised last week and catches Titans with short prep time after playing Monday’s late game on road.
Vikings (0-1, +3) over At Colts (0-1), 27-20
Upset! Both coming off disappointing openers, but Vikes lost to a much better foe (Pack) than did Nags (Jax). New/old Indy QB Philip Rivers reminded us he’s a turnover machine, and now he’s without top RB Marlon Mack, lost for the season.
49ers (0-1, -7) over At Jets (0-1), 27-16
Expect Frans TE George Kittle to return from last week’s knee injury. Le’Veon Bell out means Frank Gore, 37, vs. his ex-team. That means lots of Sam Darnold — seldom a good thing.
At Eagles (0-1, even) over Rams (1-0), 24-21
Season’s first pick-’em betting line finds Rams coming off a defense-strong upset of Dallas and Eagles limping home (to no fans) after stunning loss at lowly Washington.
At Steelers (1-0, -7½) over Broncos (0-1), 19-13
Both teams coming off (separate) Monday night games in what figures as a low-scoring day at fanless Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger looked all the way back in owning Giants last week but faces a tougher D here. So lean Stallions with points.
At Buccaneers (0-1, -9) over Panthers (0-1), 31-20
Tom Brady looked shaky-old in uneven debut for Bucs last week vs. Saints (so did fellow old G.O.A.T. Drew Brees). But Tom gets a more favorable matchup here in his no-fans home debut vs. a Cats D that gave up 34 points last week to Vegas and Derek Carr. Key might be involving Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski more than their bit parts in opener. Carolina has lost nine straight dating to last year.
At Cardinals (1-0, -6½) over Washington (1-0), 24-20
Washers on a 10-2 series run vs. Zona, and Redbirds 3-13 at home past two seasons. Now forget all that. Or weigh it very little, at least. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, albeit before no fans, will solve the WAS defense. Lean visitors keeping it inside bet line, though.
Chiefs (1-0, -8½) over At Chargers (1-0), 38-16
Bolts play first game at their new SoFi Stadum in Inglewood, although no fans inside sorta kills that buzz. K.C. won last Thursday, so this will be Mahomes, rested. Good luck with that. He’s 377 pass yards from being quickest to 10K, and could get it here. Chiefs have won 11 of past 12 in this division series and six straight on road. Don’t stop now.
Week 1: 8-8, .500 overall; 6-9-1, .406 vs. spread