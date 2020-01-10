The first round of the NFL postseason delivered four memorable games, two of which went to overtime, and now eight teams remain in contention for the Super Bowl. The top two seeds in both conferences will play host to the first-round winners in this weekend’s divisional round. Here is what you need to know about this year’s NFL playoffs.
When is the divisional round of the NFL playoffs?
The divisional round opens Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when the Minnesota Vikings visit the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the San Francisco 49ers. The AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans at 3:05 p.m., and the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Green Bay Packers at 6:40 p.m.
Who will play in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs?
Here is a look at the four divisional-round matchups:
NFC divisional: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7)
Saturday, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
The 49ers are perhaps the NFL’s most complete team, and they’ll face a Vikings squad that barely clawed its way out of New Orleans to make the divisional round. The Vikings are balanced but inconsistent, and the criticism of quarterback Kirk Cousins has long been that he struggles in the biggest moments.
Cousins has been better than you would think this season and answered a lot of critics with some big plays in the win over New Orleans. But the 49ers’ defense, even though it has been banged up in recent weeks, has been one of the league’s best this season.
San Francisco is led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has become an effective downfield passer, and he has an array of weapons around him, most notably star tight end George Kittle. It is Garoppolo’s first playoff start, however, and the 49ers are banking on him not shying from the moment.
AFC divisional: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-9½)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
The Titans’ reward for stunning the NFL’s greatest dynasty in Saturday’s win at New England was a trip to Baltimore to face this year’s most dangerous offense. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the dual-threat dynamo, likely league MVP and one of the most exciting players in football’s recent history. Jackson and his supporting cast of powerful running backs and versatile tight ends present a much more formidable challenge than anything the Patriots’ offense posed.
The Titans could be up to the challenge. They have a stout defense, and running back Derrick Henry looked like a player created by a video game against New England. But the Ravens’ defense was one of the best in the league this season against the run, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked human against the Patriots after excelling in the regular season after taking over for the benched Marcus Mariota.
AFC divisional: No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)
Sunday, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
In this matchup, one of the NFL’s most confusing teams (the Texans) meets one of its most ascendant (the Chiefs). When they played in October, the Texans illustrated their up-and-down style by falling behind 17-3 in the first quarter, ripping off a 20-0 run to lead at halftime and holding on for a 31-24 win.
To replicate that road victory, the Texans must lean on wizard quarterback Deshaun Watson, who added to his legend in the first-round win over Buffalo by escaping a seemingly sure sack to set up the game-winning field goal.
But the Chiefs are a formidable opponent. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, last year’s MVP, is fully healthy and well-rested after being injured earlier in the season. Coach Andy Reid, considered one of the league’s sharpest offensive minds, has had two weeks to scheme against a Texans defense susceptible to aerial attacks. Signs point toward this being a high-scoring affair.
NFC divisional: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-4)
Sunday, 6:40 p.m. (Fox)
The Packers were, by some advanced metrics, the luckiest team in football this season. They won 13 games when the numbers say they should’ve been closer to 10, and they went 6-1 in one-score games. Their good fortune continued Sunday when the Saints lost at home, meaning the Seahawks will come to Lambeau Field instead of New Orleans.
The Seahawks are only slightly less intimidating. They could have won the NFC West if the 49ers hadn’t stopped them just short of the end zone in their Week 17 matchup. They are a dangerous team in all facets, but this season they have been led by the offense and MVP-caliber quarterback Russell Wilson. They might get into a shootout — their pass rush has struggled this year — but the Seahawks might not mind that.
What are the key injuries ?
Ravens Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday because of a calf injury suffered in late December but returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) was also limited but is expected to play Saturday. Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) have both been ruled out.
Texans wide receivers Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) were both limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday; Fuller didn’t play last weekend. Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce is dealing with a knee injury and has been limited in practice.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen needed stitches after cutting his ankle in practice this week and is listed as questionable but has promised he’ll be OK. Minnesota slot corner Mackensie Alexander was inactive last week because of a knee injury, and he will be out against the 49ers. San Francisco is hoping to get back three injured defenders, including linebacker Kwon Alexander (torn pectoral muscle) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring).
Seattle left tackle Duane Brown has missed three games with a knee injury but could return against the Packers. Seattle defensive end Ziggy Ansah hurt his neck last week and did not practice Thursday.
What are the weather forecasts?
The biggest spotlight is on Green Bay, where Sunday’s game should be played under comparatively benign conditions: The forecast calls for temperatures around 20 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff with only a hint of wind and no snow. It’s the night before that might cause issues. That forecast calls for a winter storm that could could include gusts over 40 mph and up to three inches of blowing and drifting snow.
Elsewhere, the forecast looks terrific in Santa Clara, Calif., where the 49ers will host the Vikings on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.
Baltimore could see some rain Saturday night, with unseasonably warm temperatures.
The forecast in Kansas City calls for a chance of snow around kickoff on Sunday afternoon, with a chance of rain later in the day and a high near 35. The chance of precipitation is just 20 percent, but there could be snow accumulation of three to seven inches on Saturday.
When are the conference championship games?
The championship round is Sunday, Jan. 19. The AFC championship game starts at 3:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. The NFC championship game will follow at 6:40 p.m. on Fox.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami Gardens, Fla. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by Fox.