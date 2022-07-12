BEDFORD — David Hood’s story is one you come across once in your coaching career, says Chris LaBerge.
Hood played on Manchester Central’s junior varsity team his first two seasons and started just one varsity game his junior year before taking over as the varsity starting goalkeeper last fall.
After patiently waiting for his opportunity, Hood put together an All-American senior season for the Little Green. Hood, who also played hockey and baseball at Central and does not play club soccer, recorded 14 shutouts, the last three of which came in the postseason.
“Our defenders and our team knew if we could just score a goal, we had a great chance of winning the game,” said LaBerge, Central’s 22nd-year coach, after last season.
Hood will add one final chapter to his high school career before preparing for his freshman season at Saint Anselm College.
The Manchester resident will represent New Hampshire against Vermont in the 47th annual Lions Cup Twin State boys game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hanover High School. The girls game will follow at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from both senior-game exhibitions will benefit the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of New Hampshire and the Austine Green Mountain Lions Camp of Vermont.
Hood said he is looking forward to representing New Hampshire soccer and playing with his teammates from all over the state.
“Win or lose, it will be awesome and super fun,” Hood said before the New Hampshire boys team’s practice at Bedford High School last Saturday.
Hood was a Division I first teamer and United Soccer Coaches Boys All-America Team selection after allowing just five goals all fall, when Central (16-2-1) reached the NHIAA Division I semifinals.
While he had some early-season butterflies, Hood said he felt settled in about five games into the season and built confidence as the season progressed.
“I was nervous, didn’t want to mess up, but then I kind of realized I’ve been working for four years, I’m a strong keeper,” Hood said. “I was much more comfortable talking and commanding the team.”
Hood said he was a vocal leader on the field and tried to lead his younger teammates through his actions in practice. “I didn’t play for three years but I worked and then I had a great (senior) year,” he said. “I think it’s a good example — hard work pays off.”
Hood said he could not have tallied his 14 shutouts last season without his coaches and teammates, including backs Prince Ojha, Dylan Schuff, Jake Vachon and Theo Kanteres.
“I’ve played with them in other sports too and I’ve just known them throughout the years,” Hood said of his backs. “Good communication will take you a long way. I’d say that they talked to me as much as I talked to them and we just knew what to do and when to do it and we all executed pretty well on the field.”
Central advanced to the semifinals with a 5-0 first-round win over Salem and a 3-0 quarterfinal triumph over Winnacunnet. The Little Green fell, 1-0 on penalty kicks, to Hanover in the semifinals. Hood made 13 saves over 100 minutes of play in that semifinal.
Central and Hanover have played each other in the semifinals three times in the past four seasons.
“We had a special team and we had a chance to take a state championship,’’ Hood said. “We came up short, obviously, but still an incredible year and lots of fun.”
Lions Cup NH Teams
Boys
Players: Alejo Caceres, Concord, back; Anthony Aguiar, Gilford, forward; Bryce Charron, Hopkinton, midfielder; Carson Papp, Merrimack, Forward; Connor Hamlin, Hanover, back; Daniel Miranda, Nashua South, back; David Hood, Manchester Central, goalkeeper; Dylan Chambers, Stevens, midfielder; Eric Ringer, Hanover, midfielder; Ethan Emata, Nashua South, midfielder; Evan Haas, Bishop Brady, back; Henry Zent, Oyster River, midfielder; Jahir Garcia, Manchester Central, midfielder; Jamison O’Keefe, Exeter, back; John Kotelly, Hollis/Brookline, back; Nate Dolder, Bow, back; Nicholas Giordana, Milford, back; Patrick Tewksbury, Londonderry, midfielder; Quinn Phillips, Exeter, forward; Ryan Lockitt, Souhegan, goalkeeper; Ryan Oliveira, Lebanon, midfielder; Ryon Constable, Milford, forward; Tyler Kraft, Londonderry, midfielder.
Coaches: Tom Harvey, Conant; Kerry McDermott, Epping; Erik Nelson, Kingswood; Tom Bellen, Nashua South.
Girls
Players: Alida Bates, Timberlane, back/forward; Amanda Robbins, Hollis/Brookline, back; Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton, forward; Ashlee Brehio, Hopkinton, midfielder/forward; Britney Hill, Pembroke, back; Cierra Hill, Pembroke, midfielder; Brynn Murphy, Stevens, back; Caley Nault, Concord, back; Caroline Camp, Kearsarge, midfielder; Ella Longacre, Lebanon, back; Emily Wilson, Salem, midfielder/back; Jaiden McKenna, Gilford, back; Jessica Galante, Dover, midfielder; Kellsie Flint, Portsmouth, midfielder; Madison Roberge, Bow, midfielder; Madison Weigler, Manchester Memorial, goalkeeper; Mia Smith, Portsmouth, forward; Palen Kelly, Winnacunnet, midfielder/forward; Reagan Murray, Windham, forward; Riley Andriski, Newmarket, goalkeeper; Sophie Nadeau, St. Thomas Aquinas, back; Thea Spanos, Kearsarge, midfielder/forward.
Coaches: Mike Martinez, Trinity; Mickey Smith, Portsmouth; Carlos Fuertes, Pelham; Andrew Dawson, Newmarket.