Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the upcoming tournament as a response to the invasion of Ukraine. It’s a decision that the ATP on Wednesday labeled as “unfair.”
The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs Wimbledon, is the first tennis organization to refuse Russians outright. The ATP and WTA Tours and the International Tennis Federation have allowed players from Russia and its ally Belarus to continue competing, but they are barred from displaying their national flags or playing their national anthems.
In addition, Russia and Belarus have been banned from team competitions such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.
The ban affects world No. 2 men’s player Daniil Medvedev as well as World No. 8 Andrey Rublev, both of Russia. Rublev made headlines last month when he wrote “no war please” on a television camera lens after winning a match in Dubai.
Also, World No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus would be one of many affected by the ban in the women’s tournament.
She advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon last year.
World No. 18 Victoria Azarenka also hails from Belarus, while Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (ranked No. 15), Daria Kasatkina (No. 26) and Veronika Kudermetova (No. 29) also would be impacted.
The West has responded to Russia’s invasion in other individual sports already. Russian and Belarusian runners were not allowed to enter the Boston Marathon, which took place earlier this week. Russian paralympians were removed from the Winter Paralympics shortly after the invasion began.