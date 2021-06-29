LONDON — Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury.
The American sixth seed and seven-time Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while leading 3-2 in her first-round match against unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident.
She grimaced and wiped away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich had rallied from 3-1 down.
The 39-year-old, who had started the match with strapping on her right thigh, then let out a shriek and sank kneeling to the grass sobbing, before being helped off the court. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” Williams wrote on Instagram.
“My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on center court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on — and off — the court meant the world to me.”
Sasnovich, who practiced her serve while Williams was getting treatment, felt for her opponent. Williams had never gone out in the first round at Wimbledon in her previous 19 visits.
“I’m so sad for Serena. She’s a great champion,” said the world No. 100. “It happens sometimes.”
Eight-time men’s singles champion Roger Federer expressed shock at Williams’ departure and voiced concern about the surface, with the roof closed on Centre Court on a rainy afternoon.
His first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino of France also retired with a knee injury after a slip in the match immediately before Williams’ match.
“I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don’t know if it’s just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down,” Federer said.
“I feel for a lot of players, it’s super key to get through those first two rounds because the grass is more slippery, it is more soft. As the tournament progresses, usually it gets harder and easier to move on.”
Williams has been a Wimbledon finalist in her last four appearances but her bid to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles has stalled since her last in Australia in 2017.
With the absence this year of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and third-ranked Simona Halep, hopes were rising of another year to remember for the American.
“It was hard for me to watch that,” said compatriot Coco Gauff. “She’s the reason why I started to play tennis. It’s hard to watch any player get injured, but especially her.”
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets by the 138th-ranked player in the world in first-round action Tuesday.
Barty needed one hour, 44 minutes to dispatch Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1. It was just the second match for Suarez Navarro since she declared herself cancer free in April after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma one year ago.
Also, Gauff opened her second Wimbledon appearance with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Great Britain’s Francesca Jones.
Eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic defeated Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4 in one hour, 17 minutes.
Belgium’s Elise Mertens, the No. 13 seed, downed Great Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. The 14th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic also was a straight-sets winner over Denmark’s Clara Tauson.
Greece’s Maria Sakkari, the 15 seed, defeated Arantxa Rus in straight sets.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the 25th seed and 2018 champ, defeated Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.
American Venus Williams advanced to the second round with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in two hours, 37 minutes.
Sweden’s Marta Kostyuk upset No. 17 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova topped 28th-seeded