World number one Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak came to a halt on Saturday when the Pole was knocked out in the third round at Wimbledon by French veteran Alize Cornet.
An erratic Swiatek committed 33 unforced errors in a 6-4, 6-2, defeat, sending Cornet into the last 16 at the grasscourt major for the first time in eight years.
Men’s second seed Rafa Nadal had no such trouble as he blasted past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, to continue his chase of a calendar Slam and set up a showdown with Botic van de Zandschulp after the Dutchman’s win over Richard Gasquet.
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas served up an entertaining, albeit ill-tempered, clash on Court One, with the volatile Australian outclassing the Greek fourth seed 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7), to advance.
The American contingent impressed once again as 11th seed Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima joined Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, hoping one of them can become the first man from their country to win a major since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.
Amanda Anisimova came up trumps in the battle of the young guns as she toppled 11th seed Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1, while former winner Simona Halep punched her ticket to the last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Magdalena Frech.
Debutant Harmony Tan, who ousted Serena Williams in the first round, continued her fairytale run with a 6-1, 6-1, demolition of local favorite Katie Boulter.