Pegula

Jessica Pegula hits a forehand during her second-round match against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa on Thursday at Wimbledon. Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, was one of the few Americans to advance.

 REUTERS

LONDON — Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon to book a third-round clash with defending champ Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev won a rain-delayed opener as the grasscourt Grand Slam cleared its backlog on Thursday.

As drier weather finally arrived after a soggy start to the championships, the men’s draw suffered its biggest casualty as British wild card Liam Broady ousted fourth seed Casper Ruud for the biggest win of his career.