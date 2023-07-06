Jessica Pegula hits a forehand during her second-round match against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa on Thursday at Wimbledon. Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, was one of the few Americans to advance.
LONDON — Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon to book a third-round clash with defending champ Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev won a rain-delayed opener as the grasscourt Grand Slam cleared its backlog on Thursday.
As drier weather finally arrived after a soggy start to the championships, the men’s draw suffered its biggest casualty as British wild card Liam Broady ousted fourth seed Casper Ruud for the biggest win of his career.
On a day when 17 delayed first-round singles matches were finally completed, women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina reached round three as she battled past France’s Alize Cornet.
She will next face Britain’s Katie Boulter, who ensured the home nation retains an interest in the women’s draw with a three-set victory over Viktoriya Tomova.
Fifth seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also reached round three as she edged past 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez while fourth seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, was too good for Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, winning 6-1, 6-4.
The 38-year-old Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam titles and twice a Wimbledon quarterfinalist, knocked out 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
His reward was a first meeting on grass with Djokovic, who has beaten him in 20 of their 26 clashes but who Wawrinka defeated to win the 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open.
“There’s zero opportunity to win Wimbledon for me, I think. I’m happy to have won today again. It was a great match. It’s an honor to play Novak here,” Wawrinka said.
“I was missing that in my career to play him in the Grand Slam in Wimbledon. Hopefully, I can make a competitive match, but if you will look at recent results I don’t stand a chance.”
Rain over the first three days meant organizers were left playing catch-up and former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev took to the court for his first-round clash only Thursday.
His 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer was helped by 20 aces.
Crowd loves Broady
Journeyman Broady, ranked 142nd in the world, lit up the afternoon with a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 defeat of Ruud in front of a delirious Centre Court crowd.
The Norwegian had reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals, including at Roland Garros last month, but could not keep the home favorite at bay.
After four closely fought sets, Broady ripped through the deciding set to seal a memorable win.
“It’s a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience, coming out on Centre Court at Wimbledon. It’s been my dream since I was five years old,” Broady said.
Back from maternity break
Former semifinalist Elina Svitolina continued her fine run after her maternity break as the wild card from Ukraine shook off a mid-match wobble to down 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. That set up a clash with American Sofia Kenin after Kenin eased past China’s Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-3.
Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. who burst onto the scene in Madrid this year, advanced to the third round on her Wimbledon main draw debut after 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova quit their clash due to injury while trailing 6-3, 4-0.