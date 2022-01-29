When Caroline Harvey received an invitation to train with the U.S. women’s national hockey team in October of 2020, she thought it was sent by mistake. The 19-year-old former Salem and Pelham resident certainly never expected that opportunity to go this far.
One year after graduating from high school and before beginning her college hockey career, Harvey is an Olympian.
Harvey, a 5-foot-8-inch offense-minded defenseman, was announced on New Year’s Day as a member of defending gold medalist Team USA for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The youngest player on the team, she will make her Olympic debut alongside her former Team USA U18 coach, Brianna Decker, and one of her hockey idols growing up, former Hanover resident Hilary Knight, who is the team’s oldest player at 32.
Team USA begins Olympic tournament play on Thursday in a preliminary-round game against Finland at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network.
“I still haven’t even fully processed it,” Harvey said in a phone interview. “I think once we get there and once we get on that flight to go to Beijing, it will really hit hard. ... It’s just been very surreal and doesn’t even feel real yet.”
Harvey went to Selects Hockey Academy in Rochester, N.Y., from eighth grade through her junior year of high school and spent her senior year attending and playing for the North American Hockey Academy in Wellesley, Mass.
Harvey, who started playing hockey when she was about 5 years old and at one point was a goalie, will attend and play at the University of Wisconsin but deferred this year.
Harvey said she has matured and has a better grasp on the defensive side of the game since she started playing with the national team. She still wants to add to Team USA’s offensive chances in Beijing, though.
“I like to join the play, I like to get up the ice, skate (with) the puck a bit, just really activate in that way,” Harvey said. She said she is working to refine the defensive side of her game and “trying to really get that down so I’m effective both ways. I think it’s improved a lot so I’m pretty confident in that.”
The rising COVID-19 cases worldwide are concerning, Harvey said, but she feels confident that the national team is doing everything it can to be safe.
Team USA recently canceled three exhibition games against 2018 Olympic silver medalist Canada due to COVID concerns. The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled all its tournaments scheduled for this month, including the U18 women’s world championships, due to COVID.
Beijing reported its first locally transmitted infection of the omicron variant on Jan. 15.
“Definitely, it’s made people very nervous and anxious and added some uneasy feelings but besides that, it’s out of our control,” Harvey said. “It’s just doing all the safe things you can do — wearing your mask, washing your hands, staying away from other people that aren’t in our bubble. It’s just being as careful as you can be.”
When the Olympics begin, Harvey plans to take the advice she has received from her veteran teammates: Soak everything in and live in the moment.
“It’s like nothing you’ll ever experience and something you’ll remember for your whole life,” Harvey said.